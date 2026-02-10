Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 166 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Italy
Milan
UNN Lite
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych, the flag bearer for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, does not consider the IOC ban justified. He will continue to use a helmet depicting 24 deceased Ukrainian athletes.

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who became the flag bearer at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, gave a press conference after the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban him from competing in a helmet with photos of deceased Ukrainian athletes, UNN reports.

The athlete emphasized that he does not consider the IOC's ban justified. Vladyslav added that the equipment element does not contain racial discrimination or political propaganda. Heraskevych also stressed the importance of reminding the world about the events taking place in Ukraine.

You have already heard about the situation in Ukraine and, let's say, about war fatigue. It should be understood that in the world media, this topic gradually fades into the background. People in Ukraine sometimes feel that they are being forgotten. Therefore, it is important to remind the world about what is happening in Ukraine now 

– Heraskevych noted.

By the way, the helmet depicts 24 Ukrainian athletes who died as a result of Russian aggression, but Heraskevych clarified that in total, more than 500 athletes are victims of the war.

Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift

There are 24 people on this helmet, but in total, more than 500 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of Russian aggression. They cannot compete in these Olympic Games. And I truly believe that if it weren't for their self-sacrifice, the war could have been in Europe as well 

– added the skeleton racer.

Vladyslav summarized that he will continue to use the helmet in all training sessions and on the competition day, despite the IOC's ban.

By the way, NOC representatives, during the press conference, expressed their support for the athlete in his desire to compete in the "helmet of memory."

Recall

The International Olympic Committee allowed Ukrainian skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych to honor the memory of deceased athletes, but did not allow him to use the "helmet of memory" for this purpose at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

Stanislav Karmazin

War in UkraineSports
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine