Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of Culture

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
05:08 PM • 734 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 1736 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 4076 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 11443 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 16378 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 13401 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 19069 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16574 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26733 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 35266 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 10553 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 8438 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 19274 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 14662 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 9242 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 9568 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 19069 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 14824 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 35825 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 43770 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Pavel Durov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 18467 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 20187 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 20162 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 46224 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 48129 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Facebook

Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Mykhailo Poplavsky ceases to hold the position of rector of the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts after the expiration of his contract. Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi emphasized the importance of electivity and renewal of leadership in higher education.

Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of Culture

Mykhailo Poplavsky is leaving the post of rector of the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts after the expiration of his contract. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, as reported by UNN.

Electivity of positions is a value for which Ukrainian society has fought at various periods of its history. And this value cannot be selective. It equally applies to all spheres where electivity is provided by law. In particular, in the system of higher education, where the renewal of leadership and the real electivity of leaders are fundamental for our team. Recently, the term of the contract of Mykhailo Poplavsky, president of the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, expired.

- Lisovyi wrote.

He added that Poplavsky had managed the institution for over 30 years.

When one person heads a university for more than three decades, it goes beyond healthy managerial turnover. The position of rector is a fixed-term and elected responsibility to the academic community. And even when the legal possibility of managing the institution remains, questions arise about ethics, as well as managerial culture and the interests of the institution itself. Unfortunately, we had a practice that allowed, as a result of various legal maneuvers, to retain the position of rector or significant influence on the university despite legislative restrictions. In April 2023, Mykhailo Poplavsky himself publicly stated that it was important for a new leader to come to the university. I believe that now is the time to confirm these words.

- Lisovyi added.

The Minister emphasized that the University of Culture should form a comprehensive understanding of the phenomenon of culture, especially Ukrainian culture, in all its manifestations, and cultivate high moral and ethical standards in people who will work with such topics as values, meanings, and identity. Instead, over the years, the name of the head has repeatedly appeared in public materials regarding accusations of harassment.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted the State University "Kyiv Aviation Institute" national status.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEducation
University of Culture
Oksen Lisovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy