American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market

The American TV channel Newsmax has signed a licensing agreement to use its brand for the launch of a localized version - Newsmax Ukraine. The new channel is expected to begin broadcasting in the spring of 2026. It is anticipated that it will produce its own news, analytical, and socio-political programs, as well as provide Ukrainian-language retransmission of Newsmax content. This information was confirmed by Andriy Dobriansky, spokesman for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, in a comment for UNN.

These news were first announced in early January. At that time, I checked the information with several producers - this is indeed an initiative that is being implemented. It did not arise simply from Trump's idea: there are producers who sought a greater focus on Ukraine and saw an opportunity to create a new channel. Now it is actively discussed online, in every interview and TV studio in Ukraine - Andriy Dobriansky.

Newsmax is one of the leading conservative TV channels in the USA, known as one of Donald Trump's favorites. In the USA, the channel positions itself as an independent media platform with a wide range of views, capable of covering political and social topics from its own perspective. Newsmax actively criticizes traditional media networks and at the same time has a loyal audience that values alternative assessments of events in the USA and the world.

The channel broadcasts news, analysis, and talk shows, focusing on topics of domestic policy, economy, and foreign diplomacy. In the USA, it is known for its openness to various political views, but at the same time, it does not shy away from sharp assessments and comments.

Newsmax is actively expanding its presence in a number of European countries. This allows the channel to reach an international audience while adhering to local laws and regulations regarding freedom of speech.

When asked whether the appearance of a large foreign media outlet in Ukraine could indicate the beginning of the formation of a new political project, Dobriansky answered cautiously:

Many world politicians and activists believed that they could somehow influence the development of Ukraine, but the country quickly reacts to such attempts. As an example of Russian attempts to exert pressure through propaganda. I do not think that any separate political movement will be created now. The greatest benefit of this investment project could be in supporting Ukrainian journalists - providing them with work and the opportunity to receive an American salary - noted Dobriansky.

Regarding adherence to military censorship during the war, Dobriansky noted that the channel has not yet decided on an approach:

In the USA, Newsmax operates as a free channel with different views and perspectives. At the same time, here in Ukraine, it is obvious that they will adhere to military censorship and all legal requirements for the sake of the country's security - explained Dobriansky.

According to the expert, Newsmax's arrival in Ukraine also has a positive aspect:

When more Americans can hear directly from Ukraine, and journalists, directors, and producers have the opportunity to visit the country and see events with their own eyes, this will only strengthen international understanding of the situation and contribute to supporting Ukraine. Such an exchange of experience and direct contact helps convey the truth about the war, its consequences, and the heroism of Ukrainians, and also strengthens professional ties between Ukrainian and international media - noted Dobriansky.

Andriy Dobriansky also shared his vision of how the launch of Newsmax will affect the media space in Ukraine and what prospects it opens up for Ukrainian journalists.

I often appear on Newsmax in the USA, and soon I plan to broadcast live from Kyiv. I am interested to see how this project will develop here, as there are not many details yet. At the same time, it is important that the investments and resources of American media bring real benefits to Ukrainian journalists and contribute to accurate coverage of war events - he said.

