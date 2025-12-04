$42.200.13
The National Council expanded the list of blocked Russian media services – now there are 56 websites, TV channels, and online cinemas on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On December 4, 2025, the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting expanded the list of banned Russian media services. Seven new services were added, and the number of blocked websites for three previously banned services was expanded, bringing the total to 56.

The National Council expanded the list of blocked Russian media services – now there are 56 websites, TV channels, and online cinemas on the list

The National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting significantly expanded the list of banned Russian media services at its meeting on December 4, 2025. The National Council announced this on its website, writes UNN.

Details

7 new services have been added to the list, and for three previously banned ones, the number of blocked websites has been expanded. In total, the List of banned services of the aggressor state currently includes 56 positions.

Among the newly banned services:

  • Cinema services: BobFilm, LordFilm, MIRFILM.NET, KinoKong.
    • Television services: OnTVtime, Smotri TV, TV rossii.live.

      In addition, the National Council added new websites for the already banned HD REZKA, KINOBAR, and RusTv.live, blocking a total of 135 new addresses.

      All services show signs of full or predominant orientation towards the Russian audience. The main reasons include:

      • Using Russian as the main language.
        • Distribution of programs with the participation of persons from the List of Threats to National Security (in particular, Porechenkov, Okhlobystin, Bezrukov).
          • Broadcasting of Russian TV channels banned in Ukraine ("Russia 1", "NTV", "First Channel").

            The National Council will inform the National Commission to restrict access by electronic communication service providers to the specified websites.

            Stepan Haftko

            SocietyPoliticsMultimedia