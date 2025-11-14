$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
06:09 PM • 7362 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
04:09 PM • 14891 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 17310 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 16325 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 15720 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 14547 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 31369 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 25443 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 49464 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30796 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 31954 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 22243 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been foundNovember 14, 11:47 AM • 14852 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 22919 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 12336 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 31389 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 25453 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 22942 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 49472 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 278882 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
London
Canada
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 4322 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 31389 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 12356 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 31973 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84259 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7402 views

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that proposes to expand the grounds for temporarily restricting the departure of Ukrainian citizens abroad. The ban will apply to reserved persons until the end of martial law and mobilization.

The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that proposes to expand the grounds for temporary restriction of Ukrainian citizens' travel abroad. In particular, the draft law provides for a temporary ban on leaving Ukraine until the end of the legal regime of martial law and mobilization for persons who are reserved for the period of mobilization and for wartime. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of bill No. 14210 and MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko.

Details

The draft law "On Amendments to Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Leaving Ukraine and Entering Ukraine by Citizens of Ukraine" regarding the expansion of grounds for temporary restriction of leaving Ukraine by citizens of Ukraine" was registered today, November 14.

Currently, the text of the bill is not available on the Rada's website.

At the same time, one of the authors, Oleksandr Fediyenko, said that the document provides for a temporary ban on leaving Ukraine until the end of the legal regime of martial law and mobilization for persons who are reserved for the period of mobilization and for wartime in accordance with the second and third paragraphs of clause 4 of part one of Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization."

"If a person is officially reserved as critically important for the country, then they must physically be in Ukraine to perform these functions. In fact, the bill wants to eliminate a situation where a person is formally 'critically important' but is abroad," Fediyenko said.

Add

MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Friz said on Facebook that the bill will prohibit travel abroad for violators of military registration rules who have not updated their data in time, but will be able to receive preferential reservation if the parliament adopts bill No. 13335.

It is proposed to establish a temporary restriction on leaving the territory of Ukraine for the period of the legal regime of martial law and mobilization only for persons who have violated the law on military registration and received preferential reservation for 45 days to eliminate the violation. They can also leave the country after eliminating the violations and having a reservation without establishing clear safeguards. Employees reserved under the standard procedure will be able to travel abroad, sign international contracts, bring humanitarian aid, and carry out all possible forms of international activity that are guaranteed by the state for the period of reservation.

- Friz said.

She stressed that the document does not propose to cancel the possibility of preferential reservation for those who violated military registration rules or a complete restriction of the right to travel abroad for reserved employees of critical enterprises. Its adoption only guarantees that the implementation of this law in practice will not become a legalized scheme for traveling abroad through vacations or business trips during reservation.

Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration issues09.10.25, 12:26 • 3447 views

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine