The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that proposes to expand the grounds for temporary restriction of Ukrainian citizens' travel abroad. In particular, the draft law provides for a temporary ban on leaving Ukraine until the end of the legal regime of martial law and mobilization for persons who are reserved for the period of mobilization and for wartime. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of bill No. 14210 and MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko.

Details

The draft law "On Amendments to Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Leaving Ukraine and Entering Ukraine by Citizens of Ukraine" regarding the expansion of grounds for temporary restriction of leaving Ukraine by citizens of Ukraine" was registered today, November 14.

Currently, the text of the bill is not available on the Rada's website.

At the same time, one of the authors, Oleksandr Fediyenko, said that the document provides for a temporary ban on leaving Ukraine until the end of the legal regime of martial law and mobilization for persons who are reserved for the period of mobilization and for wartime in accordance with the second and third paragraphs of clause 4 of part one of Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization."

"If a person is officially reserved as critically important for the country, then they must physically be in Ukraine to perform these functions. In fact, the bill wants to eliminate a situation where a person is formally 'critically important' but is abroad," Fediyenko said.

Add

MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Friz said on Facebook that the bill will prohibit travel abroad for violators of military registration rules who have not updated their data in time, but will be able to receive preferential reservation if the parliament adopts bill No. 13335.

It is proposed to establish a temporary restriction on leaving the territory of Ukraine for the period of the legal regime of martial law and mobilization only for persons who have violated the law on military registration and received preferential reservation for 45 days to eliminate the violation. They can also leave the country after eliminating the violations and having a reservation without establishing clear safeguards. Employees reserved under the standard procedure will be able to travel abroad, sign international contracts, bring humanitarian aid, and carry out all possible forms of international activity that are guaranteed by the state for the period of reservation. - Friz said.

She stressed that the document does not propose to cancel the possibility of preferential reservation for those who violated military registration rules or a complete restriction of the right to travel abroad for reserved employees of critical enterprises. Its adoption only guarantees that the implementation of this law in practice will not become a legalized scheme for traveling abroad through vacations or business trips during reservation.

Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration issues

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.