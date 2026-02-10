$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 798 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 10138 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 22224 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 31768 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 29098 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 26863 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 22498 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 19849 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 20268 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30579 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.7m/s
57%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box officeFebruary 10, 02:57 AM • 7306 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 18835 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 6664 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 12776 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 12457 views
Publications
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 818 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 1312 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 30380 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 38494 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 76522 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 15036 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 16807 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 17062 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 43363 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 45439 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Starlink

"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

The state enterprise "Diia" is changing its form of ownership to a joint-stock company, raising concerns about the security of personal data of 23 million users. The Ministry of Digital Transformation assures that "Diia" will remain 100% state-owned, but experts express fears about possible privatization and data trading.

"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?

The state enterprise "Diia" is changing its form of ownership to a joint-stock company. UNN decided to find out what will change and whether the personal data of 23 million "Diia" users will be protected after such a transition.

Six years ago, the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented the "Diia" mobile application and portal, which was the implementation of the "State in a Smartphone" program. All this time, "Diia" existed as a state enterprise. However, in January, data appeared on the YouControl analytical platform that the state enterprise "Diia" was in the process of termination. As explained by Valeria Koval, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the state enterprise will transition to a joint-stock company format. The Ministry of Digital Transformation also assured that such changes will not affect the operation of the "Diia" application or portal in any way.

According to Koval, such a change is required by current Ukrainian legislation. Now all state enterprises in Ukraine must change their legal form.

I want to emphasize separately: Diia remains 100% state-owned. The word "joint-stock company" in the name does not mean privatization in any way. The state was, is, and will be the sole owner

- Koval noted.

Fears of privatization and trading of personal data

Lawyer Rostyslav Kravets suggested that changing the legal entity format would allow "freely trading Ukrainians' data."

However, now there are risks that the personal data of Ukrainians will be sold, transferred, and used by third parties without their consent, because a joint-stock company has been created. A state enterprise simply could not do this by law. A joint-stock company can do whatever it wants

- the lawyer noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that who owns the intellectual property rights to the "Diia" software also needs to be checked.

Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanation12.12.25, 16:25 • 34348 views

Ostap Stakhiv, the founder of the "Human Rights" movement, does not rule out that after "Diia" transitions to a joint-stock company, it may eventually be privatized.

You remember, many enterprises were transferred to joint-stock companies, and we were told a fairy tale that no, no, there would be no privatization, the state share would be one hundred percent, blah-blah-blah, we hear the same thing now

- he noted.

Stakhiv also does not rule out that, ultimately, the joint-stock company will trade the personal data of millions of Ukrainians.

Once again, I congratulate all those who have "Diia". You know, now it's very convenient to buy and sell people. As those who have the application said... Now, you press a button - and you sell data. Well, along with all that, people have put all their data there. From family, children, identification, passport

- he says.

Fraudsters used artificial intelligence to take out loans for Ukrainians – National Police 14.10.25, 11:20 • 5835 views

Cyber expert: personal data of Ukrainians is extremely poorly protected

Cybersecurity expert Kostiantyn Korsun, in a comment to UNN, noted that the re-registration of "Diia" from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company is purely formal and does not solve systemic problems with the protection of personal data of millions of Ukrainians who use the application.

These are just papers. In essence, nothing changes and this does not affect data security

- says the cybersecurity expert.

At the same time, Korsun believes that the level of personal data protection in state digital systems is critically low, practically "for show." This, according to him, is confirmed by a number of incidents related to leaks.

Among them, the expert mentioned the hacking of the Ministry of Justice registers in December 2024, as well as the cyberattack on "Diia" in January 2022, the fact of which, according to him, was later confirmed by a decision of an American jury. At that time, data on 13.5 million Ukrainians was leaked from "Diia."

Korsun also recalled a large-scale incident with the mobile operator "Kyivstar," which, according to him, although it did not lead to a massive data leak, demonstrated the vulnerability of even the largest private companies.

This indicates that even the wealthiest commercial companies are not able to fully and effectively protect their networks, including those that store user data. And these are private companies with large budgets, with a large staff of employees, with decent salaries, and all that. In the public sector, everything is much worse, and it is not clear at all who is responsible for the security of our data at the national level, because this responsibility is dispersed among different institutions, and each of them wants a budget, some powers, but everyone refuses to take responsibility in case of any incidents

- the cybersecurity expert noted.

Korsun also stated that "Diia" remains vulnerable to both hacker attacks and fraud using personal data. "My experience, and I have been following this for 5 years, shows that yes, "Diia" is vulnerable to both hacker attacks and fraud using users' personal data," the cyber expert noted.

Moreover, the cybersecurity expert is convinced that in its current concept and architecture, "Diia" cannot be made secure.

"Diia" in this concept is an absolute complete mistake. It contradicts all world science on personal data protection and cybersecurity. In such an ideology, in such an architecture as it is built in Ukraine, it will be impossible to protect it in principle, because the foundation of this building is rotten. Everything is built on a rotten foundation

- Korsun emphasized.

In his opinion, the problem also lies in the absence of effective legislation on personal data protection and independent control institutions in Ukraine, similar to those operating in Western European countries. Instead, the expert notes, the state itself promotes digital solutions that pose risks to both citizens and national security.

Thus, it becomes clear that regardless of the form of ownership of "Diia," which is used by millions of Ukrainians, it will remain vulnerable to hacker attacks and fraudulent actions. However, the transition to a joint-stock company may additionally open up the possibility of trading information.

Court checks if "Diia" could issue a loan after bank account was blocked16.12.25, 11:06 • 4206 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologiesPublications
Civil Code of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Kyivstar
Ukraine