MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening

Exclusive
04:55 PM • 3106 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 6732 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 9078 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 9016 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 12149 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 10388 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 21861 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16904 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19626 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 63234 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Popular news
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 12194 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM • 17066 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideoFebruary 6, 10:22 AM • 11113 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 19333 views
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders02:17 PM • 4976 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 12151 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 19358 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 21862 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 33505 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 63234 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
State Border of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto05:59 PM • 96 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 19723 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 22596 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 31774 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 35001 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Bild

MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Singer MAYOROVA reported a rapidly growing breast tumor. A biopsy showed it was benign, but doctors insist on surgery due to its rapid growth.

MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening

Ukrainian singer and influencer MAYOROVA (Dasha Mayorova) shared a personal story that has recently become a serious challenge for her. The artist revealed that during medical examinations, doctors found a breast tumor that began to grow rapidly. This was reported by UNN with reference to the performer's Instagram.

According to Mayorova, for a long time she did not dare to speak openly about the problem. A few months ago, the results of the examinations did not indicate any critical changes, but later the situation changed dramatically — the formation began to grow rapidly and reached about two centimeters.

The singer has already undergone a biopsy, which she described as difficult both physically and psychologically. The preliminary conclusions of the doctors are reassuring: the neoplasm is benign. At the same time, doctors insist on surgical intervention due to the unusually rapid growth dynamics. The artist herself does not rule out that serious stress and hypothermia, which she has experienced recently, could have influenced this.

After Mayorova first publicly spoke about her condition, she received a large number of alarming messages from subscribers. Due to the ambiguous interpretation of her words, the singer was forced to delete some of her stories and additionally explain the situation. She emphasized that she had not been diagnosed with any oncological disease, and her life and work schedule remained unchanged.

The artist also stressed that the biopsy was performed precisely to definitively confirm the benign nature of the formation, and the next step will be its removal. She urged not to spread panic and not to worry her relatives.

Later, Mayorova revealed the background of the problem. Approximately four months ago, she underwent breast reduction surgery, before which she underwent a complete ultrasound examination. At that time, doctors recorded only a small cyst that did not require intervention. The operation itself went without complications, but after it, the singer found herself in conditions of an intense schedule and preparation for a concert tour.

During a routine check-up, doctors discovered a fibroadenoma, which began to actively increase in size in a short period. According to the artist, doctors currently cannot give an unambiguous explanation for such dynamics.

Stanislav Karmazin

UNN Lite
Musician
Social network
Bloggers