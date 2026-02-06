MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening

Ukrainian singer and influencer MAYOROVA (Dasha Mayorova) shared a personal story that has recently become a serious challenge for her. The artist revealed that during medical examinations, doctors found a breast tumor that began to grow rapidly. This was reported by UNN with reference to the performer's Instagram.

According to Mayorova, for a long time she did not dare to speak openly about the problem. A few months ago, the results of the examinations did not indicate any critical changes, but later the situation changed dramatically — the formation began to grow rapidly and reached about two centimeters.

The singer has already undergone a biopsy, which she described as difficult both physically and psychologically. The preliminary conclusions of the doctors are reassuring: the neoplasm is benign. At the same time, doctors insist on surgical intervention due to the unusually rapid growth dynamics. The artist herself does not rule out that serious stress and hypothermia, which she has experienced recently, could have influenced this.

After Mayorova first publicly spoke about her condition, she received a large number of alarming messages from subscribers. Due to the ambiguous interpretation of her words, the singer was forced to delete some of her stories and additionally explain the situation. She emphasized that she had not been diagnosed with any oncological disease, and her life and work schedule remained unchanged.

The artist also stressed that the biopsy was performed precisely to definitively confirm the benign nature of the formation, and the next step will be its removal. She urged not to spread panic and not to worry her relatives.

Later, Mayorova revealed the background of the problem. Approximately four months ago, she underwent breast reduction surgery, before which she underwent a complete ultrasound examination. At that time, doctors recorded only a small cyst that did not require intervention. The operation itself went without complications, but after it, the singer found herself in conditions of an intense schedule and preparation for a concert tour.

During a routine check-up, doctors discovered a fibroadenoma, which began to actively increase in size in a short period. According to the artist, doctors currently cannot give an unambiguous explanation for such dynamics.