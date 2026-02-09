Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: Amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is investigating whether Olympic ski jumpers injected hyaluronic acid into their genitals to make them more aerodynamic – a scandal dubbed "penisgate" – as experts revealed the risks of such injections, amid the start of competitions in this sport, reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

The accusations first appeared in the German newspaper Bild, which claimed that professional athletes inject this substance, widely used as an aesthetic filler, directly into their genitals to gain an advantage over competitors.

Although the rumors are not yet confirmed, experts have expressed concern about the risks, warning that it could cause infection, disfigurement, gangrene, or even lead to amputation.

According to Dr. Shirin Lakhani, a leading cosmetic doctor at Elite Aesthetics clinic, hyaluronic acid injections into the penis, which is often used in anti-aging procedures and to increase penis girth, will make it larger.

In this case, athletes would need a larger suit with a larger surface area, which would increase the lift the athlete can generate during competition, allowing them to jump further.

As Sandro Pertile, the men's competition director of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), explained: "Every extra centimeter of the suit matters."

"If your suit's surface area is 5 percent larger, you fly further. Of course, this is a competitive sport, and everyone is on the edge of the rules because everyone wants to win," he told the Guardian.

A larger suit means a larger surface area, stretched by the V-shaped leg position in the crotch, allowing athletes to jump further.

But to achieve a noticeable result, a man needs to have injections into the penis every six to twelve months, depending on the absorption and migration of particles, the publication writes.

Hyaluronic acid – a natural molecule that plays a crucial role in maintaining skin elasticity – is injected into the soft tissues under the skin of the penis.

One hyaluronic acid molecule, it is noted, can hold up to 1000 times its own weight in water, helping to create structure, framework, and volume in the injected area.

However, hyaluronic acid injections into the penis are also associated with significant risks, warns Dr. Lakhani.

"As with fillers in other parts of the body, serious complications can arise if the filler enters a blood vessel, from infection to granulomas – small lumps under the skin," she pointed out.

In rare cases, as documented by Japanese doctors in 2021, it can lead to gangrene – a serious condition in which impaired blood supply leads to the death of body tissues.

In some non-surgical procedures, the acid is combined with the patient's own platelet-rich plasma (PRP), which mimics the body's natural response to injury, leading to the formation of new blood vessels and nerve fiber growth.

"Those offering penis fillers at a price that seems 'too good to be true' or promising results that seem unrealistic should be avoided," says Dr. Lakhani.

Symptoms include common side effects of treatment, including skin swelling.

The main treatment for gangrene is surgical removal of damaged tissues, known as debridement, but in more severe cases, removal of the entire body part may be necessary.

If improperly administered or in the wrong dosage, including, according to Dr. Lakhani, more than 10 ml of penis filler, other common symptoms include pain, deformity, inflammation, altered sensation, and erectile dysfunction.

FIS Public Relations Director Bruno Sassi states: "There has never been any indication, let alone proof, that any competitor has ever used hyaluronic acid injections to gain a competitive advantage."

