The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts

Police are investigating a criminal case regarding the involvement of a number of medical institutions in Odesa, including the private clinic "INTO SANA", in the production of fictitious medical documents for conscripts to evade service. This was reported to UNN by its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

The Odesa District Police Department opened criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of undue benefit for oneself or a third party for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions, or an offer or promise to exert influence for providing such benefit).

As UNN learned, this refers to a corruption scheme for evading mobilization. A number of heads of communal medical institutions, as well as the management and doctors of "INTO SANA", helped conscripts evade mobilization.

For 22 thousand dollars, they sold fake medical certificates with medical histories that allowed them to avoid military service.

According to the interlocutor, the participants of the corruption scheme were caught red-handed during another transfer of funds.

Previously, during the operation of this corruption scheme, about 100 conscripted citizens could have purchased fake medical documents.

Earlier, UNN learned that law enforcement officers are investigating 10 criminal proceedings involving another Odesa private clinic, Odrex. They were opened on the facts of possible improper provision of medical care, which led to death and serious harm to the health of patients, as well as possible fraud and embezzlement of patients' funds in this medical institution.

It is obvious that the criminal case against "INTO SANA" is another confirmation of insufficient oversight by the regulator - the Ministry of Health.