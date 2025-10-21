"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces

The "Contract 18-24" program has been extended to all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was announced by Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, reports UNN.

We continue to expand "Contract 18-24". Initially, only a few brigades could be chosen, then the experiment was expanded, and now there is a decision to include all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the program. - Palisa said.

According to him, everyone who wants to defend Ukraine at this age can choose any brigade.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the "Contract 18-24" project - a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The procedure stipulates that Ukrainians aged 18 to 24 can sign a contract with a military unit for a year, but a mandatory condition is participation in hostilities for 6 months, defines a certain list of positions for which a contract can be signed, and also provides a number of incentives.

At the initial stage, Ukrainians could join only 6 brigades, but later the number of brigades was expanded to 33 brigades.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expanded the project "Contract 18-24", adding a direction for drone operators. Volunteers aged 18-25 can sign a two-year contract for positions related to the operation of unmanned systems, with a payment of UAH 1 million.