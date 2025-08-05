$41.790.03
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
India
Italy
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
The New York Times
Financial Times
Shahed-136

“Contract 18-24”, brigade funding, training and awards: Zelenskyy held Staff meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting, where an increase in funding for direct procurement of drones and pickups for brigades was discussed. The expansion of "Contract 18-24" and a change in the award mechanism are also planned.

“Contract 18-24”, brigade funding, training and awards: Zelenskyy held Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where they discussed increasing funding for brigades for direct procurement of drones and pickups, as well as expanding "Contract 18–24", military training, and changing the mechanism for awarding honors. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I held a Staff meeting. It was about everything our military told me yesterday in Kharkiv region. We had a very specific conversation with them. Today I put all the questions to the military command, the General Staff, and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. We will definitely increase funding for brigades for direct procurement of drones. By Monday, there should be a clear action plan on how brigades will also be able to directly purchase pickups – exactly those that the brigades need. There will be an expansion of "Contract 18–24" – we are currently working out the details 

- said Zelenskyy.

He also instructed to implement issues of training, issues of communication within the army between the higher command and brigades.

We agreed that there will also be regular communication, in particular with battalions, we will try to do it in such a way as to really know what the needs are. Pavlo Palisa is dealing with this together with the General Staff and commanders. Another fundamental thing we talked about was awards. Unfortunately, it often happens that awards wait for months – I have already signed the decree, we have already gone through the formalities, but there is no presentation. Too much bureaucracy, and at all, absolutely all stages – from submission to presentation. We will shorten this path 

- added the President.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to improve the contract service system in the army, based on the experience of the "Contract 18-24" program.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine