“Contract 18-24”, brigade funding, training and awards: Zelenskyy held Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where they discussed increasing funding for brigades for direct procurement of drones and pickups, as well as expanding "Contract 18–24", military training, and changing the mechanism for awarding honors. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

I held a Staff meeting. It was about everything our military told me yesterday in Kharkiv region. We had a very specific conversation with them. Today I put all the questions to the military command, the General Staff, and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. We will definitely increase funding for brigades for direct procurement of drones. By Monday, there should be a clear action plan on how brigades will also be able to directly purchase pickups – exactly those that the brigades need. There will be an expansion of "Contract 18–24" – we are currently working out the details - said Zelenskyy.

He also instructed to implement issues of training, issues of communication within the army between the higher command and brigades.

We agreed that there will also be regular communication, in particular with battalions, we will try to do it in such a way as to really know what the needs are. Pavlo Palisa is dealing with this together with the General Staff and commanders. Another fundamental thing we talked about was awards. Unfortunately, it often happens that awards wait for months – I have already signed the decree, we have already gone through the formalities, but there is no presentation. Too much bureaucracy, and at all, absolutely all stages – from submission to presentation. We will shorten this path - added the President.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to improve the contract service system in the army, based on the experience of the "Contract 18-24" program.