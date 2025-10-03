$41.280.05
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16989 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20594 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16523 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17665 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15464 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14913 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18005 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30826 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is almost 90% complete

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is nearing completion, with 87% of the work done. The metal structure has already been assembled and the ramps have been arranged; the installation of sidewalks and the connection of lighting are underway.

Construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is almost 90% complete

The installation of sidewalks and connection of lighting is still ongoing, but the exits from the sides of the crossing have been arranged. This was reported by Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia OVA.

Details

The construction of the bridge over the Tysa between Ukraine and Romania is on the verge of final completion. The status of construction work, according to the post by the head of the Zakarpattia OVA, is already 87%.

It is reported that the metal structure of the road bridge has been fully assembled, and exits from both sides of the crossing have also been arranged.

Other works are being carried out, including:

  • installation of railings;
    • laying of sidewalks;
      • connection of external lighting.

        The implementation of the bridge construction is necessary for Zakarpattia and Maramureș County, the OVA emphasizes. And in general, the project is important for Romania and Ukraine, as it is a bridge both between countries and between people.

        Recall

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        SocietyOur people abroad
        State Border of Ukraine
        Romania
        Ukraine