Construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is almost 90% complete

The installation of sidewalks and connection of lighting is still ongoing, but the exits from the sides of the crossing have been arranged. This was reported by Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia OVA.

Details

The construction of the bridge over the Tysa between Ukraine and Romania is on the verge of final completion. The status of construction work, according to the post by the head of the Zakarpattia OVA, is already 87%.

It is reported that the metal structure of the road bridge has been fully assembled, and exits from both sides of the crossing have also been arranged.

Other works are being carried out, including:

installation of railings;

laying of sidewalks;

connection of external lighting.

The implementation of the bridge construction is necessary for Zakarpattia and Maramureș County, the OVA emphasizes. And in general, the project is important for Romania and Ukraine, as it is a bridge both between countries and between people.

