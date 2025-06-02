Constant enemy shelling in Sumy region complicates the evacuation of civilians - State Emergency Service spokesman

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17824 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50474 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90507 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152486 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175408 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107625 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226553 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174142 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122763 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108287 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.8m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

June 1, 10:37 PM • 19575 views

Rubio and Lavrov's conversation took place at the request of the Russian Federation - US State Department

June 1, 11:38 PM • 61440 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 62347 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

02:37 AM • 45141 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 95521 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226554 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 279712 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 293852 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 299794 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 397255 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 5178 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 94418 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174143 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 118788 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 150267 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Constant enemy shelling in Sumy region complicates the evacuation of civilians - State Emergency Service spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Intensive shelling of Sumy region complicated the evacuation of the population, especially from the border areas. People are evacuated by armored vehicles from their places of residence due to constant strikes by KABs, drones.

Constant enemy shelling in Sumy region complicates the evacuation of civilians - State Emergency Service spokesman

In the Sumy region, enemy strikes have become even more intense. Due to this, it is much more difficult to evacuate the local population, said Oleh Strilka, spokesman of the State Emergency Service of Sumy region, on the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

The most difficult thing is that we must do everything possible, and sometimes impossible, to evacuate people alive from the border area. It is not so easy to do this, because the enemy's attacks have become much more intense. Constant strikes with guided aerial bombs. It seems that they have set a goal to wipe the border area of Sumy region off the face of the earth. There are FPV drone strikes, and no one forgets about "Shaheds". In such conditions, the State Emergency Service evacuates people from the border area

- said Strilka.

The spokesman noted that elderly and low-mobility citizens are evacuated first. Also, employees of the State Emergency Service help to take out essential items.

Elderly people and people with limited mobility are being evacuated. If necessary, they help to take out essential items. A year ago, we could carry out such measures an order of magnitude more intensively, evacuate large groups of people at a time. Meeting places were announced earlier, evacuation transport arrived, where dozens of people could be accommodated and they were evacuated very quickly. But now we cannot do that

- the spokesman said.

Strilka also added that citizens now have to be evacuated pointwise from their places of residence. Armored vehicles are used for this.

We evacuate people pointwise, from their places of residence. We find out where the citizens will be located. We arrive in armored vehicles and take out two, three, or maybe five people at a time, depending on what kind of armored vehicles we use

 - explained Strilka.

Addition

 In Sumy, as a result of a drone attack, 2 people were injured and residential buildings were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 40 residents from the danger zone.

Russian troops have intensified their assaults in the Sumy region, using small groups of infantry and drones to break through the defense. The enemy is trying to expand the territory for attacks deep into Ukraine. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9