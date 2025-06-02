Constant enemy shelling in Sumy region complicates the evacuation of civilians - State Emergency Service spokesman

In the Sumy region, enemy strikes have become even more intense. Due to this, it is much more difficult to evacuate the local population, said Oleh Strilka, spokesman of the State Emergency Service of Sumy region, on the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

The most difficult thing is that we must do everything possible, and sometimes impossible, to evacuate people alive from the border area. It is not so easy to do this, because the enemy's attacks have become much more intense. Constant strikes with guided aerial bombs. It seems that they have set a goal to wipe the border area of Sumy region off the face of the earth. There are FPV drone strikes, and no one forgets about "Shaheds". In such conditions, the State Emergency Service evacuates people from the border area - said Strilka.

The spokesman noted that elderly and low-mobility citizens are evacuated first. Also, employees of the State Emergency Service help to take out essential items.

Elderly people and people with limited mobility are being evacuated. If necessary, they help to take out essential items. A year ago, we could carry out such measures an order of magnitude more intensively, evacuate large groups of people at a time. Meeting places were announced earlier, evacuation transport arrived, where dozens of people could be accommodated and they were evacuated very quickly. But now we cannot do that - the spokesman said.

Strilka also added that citizens now have to be evacuated pointwise from their places of residence. Armored vehicles are used for this.

We evacuate people pointwise, from their places of residence. We find out where the citizens will be located. We arrive in armored vehicles and take out two, three, or maybe five people at a time, depending on what kind of armored vehicles we use - explained Strilka.

Addition

In Sumy, as a result of a drone attack, 2 people were injured and residential buildings were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 40 residents from the danger zone.

Russian troops have intensified their assaults in the Sumy region, using small groups of infantry and drones to break through the defense. The enemy is trying to expand the territory for attacks deep into Ukraine.