Consequences of the strike on Kharkiv by the Russian FAB-500: the prosecutor's office showed a video of the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, damaging residential buildings, a university building and the State Emergency Service, injuring four people.
The Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region showed a video of the aftermath of the shelling of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The footage shows the destruction caused by enemy weapons, UNN reports.
Details
On June 27, at about 16:00, the Russian armed forces again conducted an air strike on Kharkiv.
Prosecutors have preliminarily established that the strikes were carried out from the village of Maysky, Belgorod region of Russia.
"Kyivskyi district of the city was under attack. Three private houses, the premises of a higher education institution and the State Emergency Service were damaged. Four people were injured. It has been established that today the Russian military for the first time used FAB-500 with UMPK to strike Kharkiv," said the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov.
Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the site to document war crimes.
Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
