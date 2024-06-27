Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has dropped almost 750 KAB in Kharkiv region

In the first half of this year, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region suffered more than 2,000 hostile attacks, almost 750 of which were carried out by the KAB. At the same time, more than 100 missile strikes were launched directly at the city of Kharkiv. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy is currently launching 30 to 50 guided aerial bombs per day in Kharkiv region.

These are in Kharkiv district, Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk direction, Kupyansk and Izium districts and Borova settlement. To summarize the first half of the year, the enemy launched more than 2,000 attacks on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, including almost 750 attacks by KAB. There were more than 100 rocket attacks on the city of Kharkiv - Sinegubov says.

He says that one "arrival" causes damage to dozens of residential buildings and thousands of apartments.

Cleanup efforts continue after this weekend's strikes, when thousands of apartments were damaged and windows were blown out by the blast waves.

More than 20 volunteer organizations, regional and city services are working. Then we will actively work to ensure that people receive compensation under the eRestoration program, where we are the leader, with almost UAH 2 billion in compensation for destroyed property - He said.

The head of the KHARMA added that since the beginning of the year, russians have damaged more than 7,000 infrastructure facilities, almost 1,100 of which have been completely destroyed.

Recall

In Kharkiv region yesterday, as a result of hostile shelling , a civilian enterprise building, residential buildings, and a shopping center were damaged, at least 13 people, including 3 children, were injured, some of them hospitalized.

Zelensky calls for providing Ukraine with the necessary forces to destroy Russian combat aircraft carrying GAB