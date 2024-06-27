$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 64269 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72324 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93677 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174419 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220299 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135904 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364221 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180664 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149058 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197637 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has dropped almost 750 KAB in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50544 views

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has fired more than 2,000 times at Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, including more than 100 missile attacks on the city itself.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has dropped almost 750 KAB in Kharkiv region

In the first half of this year, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region suffered more than 2,000 hostile attacks, almost 750 of which were carried out by the KAB. At the same time, more than 100 missile strikes were launched directly at the city of Kharkiv. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy is currently launching 30 to 50 guided aerial bombs per day in Kharkiv region.

These are in Kharkiv district, Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk direction, Kupyansk and Izium districts and Borova settlement. To summarize the first half of the year, the enemy launched more than 2,000 attacks on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, including almost 750 attacks by KAB. There were more than 100 rocket attacks on the city of Kharkiv

- Sinegubov says.

He says that one "arrival" causes damage to dozens of residential buildings and thousands of apartments.

Cleanup efforts continue after this weekend's strikes, when thousands of apartments were damaged and windows were blown out by the blast waves.

More than 20 volunteer organizations, regional and city services are working. Then we will actively work to ensure that people receive compensation under the eRestoration program, where we are the leader, with almost UAH 2 billion in compensation for destroyed property

- He said.

The head of the KHARMA added that since the beginning of the year, russians have damaged more than 7,000 infrastructure facilities, almost 1,100 of which have been completely destroyed.

Recall

In Kharkiv region yesterday, as a result of hostile shelling , a civilian enterprise building, residential buildings, and a shopping center were damaged, at least 13 people, including 3 children, were injured, some of them hospitalized.

Zelensky calls for providing Ukraine with the necessary forces to destroy Russian combat aircraft carrying GAB22.06.24, 20:39 • 78677 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
