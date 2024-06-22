$41.340.03
Zelensky calls for providing Ukraine with the necessary forces to destroy Russian combat aircraft carrying GAB

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78677 views

Ukraine needs the necessary forces and resources to destroy Russian warplanes to protect cities and civilians from Russian terror.

Zelensky calls for providing Ukraine with the necessary forces to destroy Russian combat aircraft carrying GAB

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs the necessary forces and resources to destroy Russian combat aircraft, reports UNN.

Ukraine needs the necessary forces and resources to destroy the carriers of these bombs (GAB - ed.), in particular Russian combat aircraft where it is

Zelensky said during a video message.

He noted that "I am grateful to all partners, I am grateful to America for a strong decision that helped us stabilize the situation in the border Kharkiv region – we were able to destroy Russian missile launchers near the border and clusters of Russian invaders.

"Such decisions need to be continued. A significant reduction in Russian missile terror against Kharkiv and the region proves that it is absolutely realistic to protect our cities and our communities from Russian bombs," Zelensky stressed.

Zelensky: Russia has sent more than 2,400 cubic meters to Ukraine since the beginning of June alone, about 700 of them to Kharkiv region22.06.24, 19:57 • 24702 views

According to him, modern air defense systems for Ukraine are "patriots", and the acceleration of training of our pilots for the F – 16, and, most importantly, the sufficient range of our weapons is what is really necessary.

"It is necessary to protect life – and only for this. I thank everyone in the world who supports us in this. Russian terror must lose, and this is the interest of everyone who wants to live in a world without war, which terrorists always spread – always when they do not lose," he concluded.

Recall

On June 22, as a result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv, three civilians were killed and 43 others were injured, including two minors, as the Russian military used four guided aerial bombs on the city.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
