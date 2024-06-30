Consequences of the Russian strike on Vilnyansk: 12 people in hospitals, six in serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian strike on Vilnyansk, 12 people were hospitalized, 6 of them in serious condition with shrapnel wounds, contusions, fractures and traumatic amputations.
The hospitalized have shrapnel wounds, contusions, fractures, and traumatic amputations. Writes UNN with reference to TG channel of the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.
Details
12 people wounded as a result of the Russian invaders' attack on Vilnyansk are in hospitals. Doctors assess the condition of six of the victims as serious.
It is noted that the hospitalized have shrapnel wounds, contusions, fractures, and traumatic amputations.
The total number of victims increased to 36. Several more people went to doctors on their own. Most of them received medical assistance and are being treated at home. Among the injured are a pregnant woman and nine children.
Recall
UNN reported that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district. An infrastructure facility was damaged. There are dead and wounded.
In the morning, Russians attacked Kharkiv region: a kindergarten is damaged29.06.24, 09:57 • 26793 views