Consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv: 14 injured, including a child - SES

A massive attack by Russian drones on Kharkiv led to significant destruction in residential areas and injuries to civilians. Rescue services worked in emergency mode, eliminating the consequences of hits and evacuating people from blocked premises in several districts of the city. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

In the Industrial district, as a result of UAV strikes, fires broke out in residential high-rise buildings and on the territory of one of the enterprises. From the four-story building engulfed in flames, State Emergency Service rescuers managed to evacuate five people, including one child.

In addition to the residential sector, significant damage was sustained by dormitory and medical facility buildings, where debris removal work is currently underway.

Scale of liquidation and assistance to victims

In the Nemyshlianskyi district, an enemy drone destroyed a private house, causing a powerful fire over a large area. In total, as of the morning of January 24, 14 victims are known, including one child. 134 rescuers and 34 units of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack. Police, volunteers, and psychologists are working side-by-side with the State Emergency Service at the tragedy sites, providing assistance to residents who have lost their homes or are in a state of shock.

