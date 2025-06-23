Consequences of attacks on Donetsk region on June 23: at least 4 dead, 3 wounded - OVA

Another Russian attack on Donetsk region killed at least four people during the night and day of June 23. Three more received severe injuries. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, informs UNN.

Details

In the Pokrovsk community, Russians shelled the private sector and hit a civilian car with an FPV drone: they killed a 55-year-old man and woman, and wounded a man.

In Kostiantynivka, Russians killed two men aged 25 and 65, wounded two more people, damaged 8 houses and a bus.

News about killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region arrives daily. Staying here means exposing yourself to mortal danger! Take care of yourselves! Evacuate in time! - urged the head of the region.

