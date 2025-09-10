$41.250.03
Consequences of a massive attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In Cherkasy region, a power line and buildings were damaged as a result of a missile attack. In Zolotonosha district, a barn was destroyed, and two cows died.

Consequences of a massive attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy region

As a result of a massive missile attack in Cherkasy region, a power transmission line was damaged in Zvenyhorodka district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets.

"Zolotonosha district. A shed was partially destroyed by the blast wave, two cows died. The fire was extinguished. Windows and roofs were also damaged, presumably in five houses, and a car.

Zvenyhorodka district. Windows were also blown out in five buildings (residential and commercial). In addition, a power transmission line was affected. Repair crews are already working.

The inspection of the territory continues," the head of the OVA said in a statement.

According to Taburets, two Russian missiles and a dozen UAVs were neutralized in the sky over Cherkasy region. There are no injuries. However, there are consequences for the infrastructure.

Recall

On the morning of September 10, the enemy carried out a massive missile attack. There was a hit on a civilian industrial facility in Vinnytsia region. In Zhytomyr region, there are dead and wounded. Other information is being clarified.

Lilia Podolyak

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast