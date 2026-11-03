Congressional elections have begun in the United States: Democrats lead Republicans

Polling stations opened in several U.S. states for voting in the midterm elections to Congress. They will determine which party will control Congress during the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency. Millions of Americans have already voted early. CNN reports, writes UNN.

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According to the publication's aggregated polling data, Democrats are ahead of Republicans by 9 percentage points on the eve of Election Day in the nationwide poll on the congressional elections. In addition, according to NYT-Siena polling, Democrats are leading in five key Senate races.

At the same time, Republicans are counting on maintaining their positions through redistricting. The party is also defending Senate seats in states where Donald Trump won the presidential election three times.

The first polling stations are scheduled to close at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The voting results will determine the subsequent balance of power in Congress during the final stage of Trump's presidential term.

Democrats could gain control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress in the November 3 elections