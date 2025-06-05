$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 14829 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 42886 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 50840 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 55767 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 64040 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 57349 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 87564 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62494 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49044 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67593 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Confrontation intensifies: Musk launches vote on creating new party, and Trump wants to take away government subsidies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

Trump stated that Musk has gone mad, and took away the mandate that forced everyone to buy electric cars from him. Musk replied that Trump is lying, and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Confrontation intensifies: Musk launches vote on creating new party, and Trump wants to take away government subsidies

US President Donald Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk had gone mad and took away his mandate that forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk said that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad", and launched a vote on creating a new party, UNN reports.

Elon "got exhausted", I asked him to leave, took away his electric car mandate, which forced everyone to buy electric cars that no one needs (which he knew for months), and he just went crazy 

- Trump wrote in Truth social.

He also added that "the easiest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to stop government subsidies and Elon's contracts."

I've always been surprised that Biden hasn't done this 

- added Trump.

At the same time, Musk responded to Trump's claim that the US President had taken away his electric car mandate by writing on social network X that "Such an obvious lie. So sad."

Musk also launched a vote in X on creating a new party, which, according to him, will represent 80% of the middle class.

We remind

United States President Donald Trump has effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This came after Musk left his top advisory position in the White House and subsequently opposed the president's sweeping tax and budget package.

Musk said that United States President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress would have lost the 2024 election without his support.

Shares of Elon Musk's electric car maker Tesla today fell almost 10%. The drop began immediately after US President Donald Trump began criticizing his former adviser.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Truth Social
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
