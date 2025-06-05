Confrontation intensifies: Musk launches vote on creating new party, and Trump wants to take away government subsidies

US President Donald Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk had gone mad and took away his mandate that forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk said that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad", and launched a vote on creating a new party, UNN reports.

Elon "got exhausted", I asked him to leave, took away his electric car mandate, which forced everyone to buy electric cars that no one needs (which he knew for months), and he just went crazy - Trump wrote in Truth social.

He also added that "the easiest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to stop government subsidies and Elon's contracts."

I've always been surprised that Biden hasn't done this - added Trump.

At the same time, Musk responded to Trump's claim that the US President had taken away his electric car mandate by writing on social network X that "Such an obvious lie. So sad."

Musk also launched a vote in X on creating a new party, which, according to him, will represent 80% of the middle class.

We remind

United States President Donald Trump has effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This came after Musk left his top advisory position in the White House and subsequently opposed the president's sweeping tax and budget package.

Musk said that United States President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress would have lost the 2024 election without his support.

Shares of Elon Musk's electric car maker Tesla today fell almost 10%. The drop began immediately after US President Donald Trump began criticizing his former adviser.