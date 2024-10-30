Conflicts in the world divert attention from Ukraine and divide aid - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that global conflicts not only divert attention from Ukraine, but also divide military aid. Zelenskyy also noted the impact of these conflicts on the country's information support.
All the conflicts in the world, particularly in the Middle East, not only divert attention from Ukraine, but also divide military aid. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the leading media of Northern Europe, UNN reports .
Of course, attention is distracted. But for us it is understandable. We certainly support the need to stop this conflict, or the war in the Middle East. We understand the consequences of war. We know the cost of war. But, of course, if you look at it from a practical point of view, of course, all conflicts not only divert attention, but also divide support, divide military aid."
He also noted that conflicts in the world also affect information support for Ukraine.
Addendum
James David Vance , a Republican candidate for Vice President of the United States, believes that stability in the Indo-Pacific region and support for Taiwan should be a higher priority for the United States than military assistance to Ukraine.