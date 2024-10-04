The Pentagon explained why supporting Israel is different from helping Ukraine fight air attacks: “very different battlefields”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164959 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136712 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142463 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181200 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112039 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171990 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95269 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108848 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110951 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40102 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47585 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164959 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199383 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188354 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141356 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141454 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146194 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137645 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154558 views
The Pentagon explained why supporting Israel is different from helping Ukraine fight air attacks: “very different battlefields”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83687 views

The Pentagon's deputy spokeswoman said that Ukraine is successfully defending itself from russian attacks thanks to Western air defense. The United States will continue to support, but will not intervene directly in the conflict.

Ukraine and Israel face "different landscapes and battlefields". This was reported by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, UNN reports.

Details

The Pentagon commented on the issue of supporting Ukraine in the fight against air attacks, emphasizing that the situations in Ukraine and Israel have their own specific characteristics.

According to Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Ukraine managed to defend itself from russian missile strikes thanks to air defense provided by the West.

Singh noted that President Joe Biden, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the terrorist country, instructed the US Department of Defense to provide Ukrainians with everything they need on the battlefield. She also said that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov to get an update on the situation at the front.

When asked about the possibility of shooting down targets from Polish or Romanian territory, Singh emphasized that this would mean that the United States would be involved in the war in a different way.

This would have meant that we were involved in the war in a different way. And now we feel that Ukraine has been able to successfully defend itself against russian attacks on its cities, on its population, on its infrastructure. And we will continue to provide them with the support they need to do so

- said Sabrina Singh.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
israelIsrael
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
romaniaRomania
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

