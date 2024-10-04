The Pentagon explained why supporting Israel is different from helping Ukraine fight air attacks: “very different battlefields”

Ukraine and Israel face "different landscapes and battlefields". This was reported by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, UNN reports.

Details

The Pentagon commented on the issue of supporting Ukraine in the fight against air attacks, emphasizing that the situations in Ukraine and Israel have their own specific characteristics.

According to Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Ukraine managed to defend itself from russian missile strikes thanks to air defense provided by the West.

Singh noted that President Joe Biden, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the terrorist country, instructed the US Department of Defense to provide Ukrainians with everything they need on the battlefield. She also said that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov to get an update on the situation at the front.

When asked about the possibility of shooting down targets from Polish or Romanian territory, Singh emphasized that this would mean that the United States would be involved in the war in a different way.

This would have meant that we were involved in the war in a different way. And now we feel that Ukraine has been able to successfully defend itself against russian attacks on its cities, on its population, on its infrastructure. And we will continue to provide them with the support they need to do so - said Sabrina Singh.

Ukraine is discussing with Poland the use of their air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles - Sibiga