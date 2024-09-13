Ukraine is discussing with Poland the use of their air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles - Sibiga

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski discussed the possibility of Polish air defense systems shooting down Russian drones and missiles over the territory of Ukraine and other issues. Sybiga said this at a joint press conference on Friday, UNN reports.

"Today, we discussed further defense cooperation and key steps allies need to take to strengthen Ukraine. There should be no restrictions on Ukraine's right to self-defense, either in long-range weapons or in strikes against legitimate targets on Russian territory," Sibiga said.

The Minister noted that he had discussed with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski further implementation of the joint security agreement, including the creation of the Ukrainian Legion, the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine, and other security aspects.

"We are discussing with our Polish partners the use of their air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine. We are making every effort to work with our partners to build a coalition of courage that will create the necessary conditions for this decision. We also talked about Poland's contribution to the implementation of President Zelenskyy's peace formula. Polish partners are actively involved in its implementation and act as a leader in the field of energy security," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added.

Recall

The security agreement with Poland includes a provision to develop a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones fired in the airspace of Ukraine that are aimed at Poland.