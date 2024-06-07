Conflict of aggressive men with a volunteer in Kyiv: the second suspect was detained

Law enforcement officers detained the second suspect in the attack on a volunteer in the Obolonsky District of Kyiv, he was handed a notice of suspicion, reported in the police of the capital, writes UNN.

Details

"The police identified and detained a second suspect in the attack on a volunteer in the Obolonsky District of the capital," the police said in a statement on social networks.

As indicated, employees of the Obolon police department, with the help of criminal analysis analysts and in cooperation with SBU officers, identified and detained the second violator. "It turned out to be a local resident, born in 1954," the report says.

Investigators handed him a notice of suspicion for committing hooliganism (part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to four years in prison.

Addition

The event occurred at the beginning of the week. In an underground passage in the Obolonsky District of the capital, two men began to molest the girl. Strangers behaved aggressively and used obscene language in the direction of the victim. The girl recorded the daring actions of violators on her phone.

One of the attackers was detained by the police the day before, he has already been informed of suspicion.

