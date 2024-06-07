Conflict of aggressive men with a volunteer in Kyiv: the second suspect was detained

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Conflict of aggressive men with a volunteer in Kyiv: the second suspect was detained

Kyiv

The police detained the second suspect, a local resident born in 1954, in an attack on a volunteer in the Obolonsky District of Kyiv, and handed him a notice of suspicion of hooliganism.

Law enforcement officers detained the second suspect in the attack on a volunteer in the Obolonsky District of Kyiv, he was handed a notice of suspicion, reported in the police of the capital, writes UNN.

Details

"The police identified and detained a second suspect in the attack on a volunteer in the Obolonsky District of the capital," the police said in a statement on social networks.

As indicated, employees of the Obolon police department, with the help of criminal analysis analysts and in cooperation with SBU officers, identified and detained the second violator. "It turned out to be a local resident, born in 1954," the report says.

Investigators handed him a notice of suspicion for committing hooliganism (part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to four years in prison.

Addition

The event occurred at the beginning of the week. In an underground passage in the Obolonsky District of the capital, two men began to molest the girl. Strangers behaved aggressively and used obscene language in the direction of the victim. The girl recorded the daring actions of violators on her phone.

One of the attackers was detained by the police the day before, he has already been informed of suspicion.  

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

