Conflict of aggressive men with a volunteer in Kyiv: a 73-year-old man was informed of suspicion, an accomplice is being sought

In Kyiv, a 73-year-old man was informed of suspicion after a conflict involving two aggressive men with a volunteer on Kurenevka, his accomplice is being sought, the Kiev City Prosecutor's office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"A 73-year - old man was informed of suspicion on the fact of committing a gross violation of Public Order committed by a group of persons (under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

It is reported that "two drunk men tried to start a conversation with a volunteer girl who was returning from saying goodbye to the deceased Hospitaller, but, not wanting to communicate, she replied that she did not understand them. The girl's response in Ukrainian caused aggression from her interlocutors, who began to insult her obscenely." "She started filming aggressive men on her mobile phone. The suspect caught up with the girl and snatched her phone so that she could not remove it, and then spat in her face," the prosecutor's office said.

"After that, his companion hit the victim in the nose with the palm of his hand. The girl managed to return the phone," the department noted.

In Kyiv there was a conflict between a girl and two men, production was opened

As indicated,"one of the participants in the conflict was a 73-year-old resident of the capital Pechersk, trading at the market on Kurenevka." "His actions are qualified as hooliganism committed by a group of persons. The man does not admit his guilt and claims that he is not in the video and does not remember any conflict with the girl because of his advanced age," the prosecutor's office said.

The location of the other participant in the conflict, as indicated, is still being established.

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 4 years ' imprisonment.