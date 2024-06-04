In Kyiv there was a conflict between a girl and two men, production was opened

In Kyiv, in the Obolonsky District, there was a conflict between a girl and two men, criminal proceedings were initiated, the GUNP in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Police officers found information about the commission of illegal actions and violence against a Kiev woman during monitoring of social networks. Law enforcement officers contacted the victim and invited her to the Obolon Police Department, where she testified about the circumstances of the incident," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on social networks.

On this fact, investigators are investigating criminal proceedings initiated under Part 2 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

previously

In the network, a volunteer girl reported an incident in Kiev, during which a conflict occurred with two men. According to her, this happened after saying goodbye to combat medic Irina Tsybukh in Kiev on June 2.