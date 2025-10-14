$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 2338 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8666 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11562 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13795 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16858 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26736 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34546 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30045 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 19564 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 20287 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 21354 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 20556 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 10173 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 44501 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 44387 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 52313 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 48990 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 53449 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kirovohrad Oblast
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 21492 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 26161 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 27954 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 27769 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 55315 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Time (magazine)
Truth Social
SpaceX Starship
Starlink

Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8686 views

In Ternopil, on October 13, a conflict situation arose between TCC military personnel and civilians due to the blocking of a wanted man's car. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, refuting media reports of a mass brawl.

Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident

In Ternopil, on the eve of October 13, a conflict situation arose due to the fact that servicemen of the territorial recruitment center and social support blocked the car of a man who is wanted. Currently, the police are investigating all the circumstances of this incident, a journalist of UNN was informed by the Ternopil region police.

Details

A conflict situation arose yesterday, the police were at the scene. The situation is under control today. We are collecting video from surveillance cameras. All participants in this incident will definitely be identified. A legal assessment will be provided. Everyone who acted illegally will be brought to justice. Absolutely

- the police reported.

At the same time, the police emphasized that there was no clash, which local media are writing about. A "conflict situation" arose, which was limited to verbal altercations.

We all heard screams, obscene language, and so on. If there had been a fight, someone would have probably gone to the doctor or called an ambulance. But there were no calls to the police or any medical institutions.

- law enforcement officers noted.

The police also reported that this situation arose due to the fact that the car of a man who was wanted was blocked.

There was indeed a conflict situation. The car of a man who was wanted and did not want to get out of the car was blocked by military personnel of the TCC and SP. The conflict situation was caused by this.

- the police summarized.

Recall

Local media reported that a mass brawl occurred in Ternopil between TCC and police officers and civilians.

It is noted that the fight began after TCC and SP employees blocked the car of football coach Serhiy Zadorozhny, who has a "reservation." He later left the scene, but the fight continued.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil