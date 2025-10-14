Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident

In Ternopil, on the eve of October 13, a conflict situation arose due to the fact that servicemen of the territorial recruitment center and social support blocked the car of a man who is wanted. Currently, the police are investigating all the circumstances of this incident, a journalist of UNN was informed by the Ternopil region police.

Details

A conflict situation arose yesterday, the police were at the scene. The situation is under control today. We are collecting video from surveillance cameras. All participants in this incident will definitely be identified. A legal assessment will be provided. Everyone who acted illegally will be brought to justice. Absolutely - the police reported.

At the same time, the police emphasized that there was no clash, which local media are writing about. A "conflict situation" arose, which was limited to verbal altercations.

We all heard screams, obscene language, and so on. If there had been a fight, someone would have probably gone to the doctor or called an ambulance. But there were no calls to the police or any medical institutions. - law enforcement officers noted.

The police also reported that this situation arose due to the fact that the car of a man who was wanted was blocked.

There was indeed a conflict situation. The car of a man who was wanted and did not want to get out of the car was blocked by military personnel of the TCC and SP. The conflict situation was caused by this. - the police summarized.

Recall

Local media reported that a mass brawl occurred in Ternopil between TCC and police officers and civilians.

It is noted that the fight began after TCC and SP employees blocked the car of football coach Serhiy Zadorozhny, who has a "reservation." He later left the scene, but the fight continued.