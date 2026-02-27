Conference League: Shakhtar learns opponent in Round of 16

t.me/fcshakhtar_news

The draw for the 1/8 final stage of the Conference League took place on February 27. For Ukrainian football fans, this tournament is of great importance, because Shakhtar Donetsk plays here, and it became known which club competed with the "miners". This was reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the tournament.

Details

So, at this stage of the CL, Arda Turan's proteges will meet with the Polish "Lech". It is worth noting that the Poles managed to defeat the Finnish "KuPS" in the previous stage of the tournament.

Other clubs also learned their opponents. In particular, the Dutch AZ Alkmaar will meet with the Czech "Sparta". "Crystal Palace" will compete with the football club "AEK Larnaca", the Italian "Fiorentina" will compete with the Polish "Raków", the representative of the Turkish Super League "Samsunspor" will face the representative of the Spanish La Liga "Rayo Vallecano". "Celje" will play against the Greek "AEK", "Sigma" will meet with "Mainz", and "Rijeka" will compete for a place in the quarterfinals with "Strasbourg".

We add that the first match of "Shakhtar" will take place on March 12, and the return match - on March 19.

Recall

Earlier, the draw for the 1/8 final of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season took place in Nyon, Switzerland. The matches will take place on March 10-11 and March 17-18.

All pairs for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have been determined - draw results