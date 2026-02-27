All pairs for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have been determined - draw results

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 8156 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 11370 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 24033 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 41180 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 37343 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 35876 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31145 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 49855 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22663 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 111576 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
64%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 10188 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 18312 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 19200 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 15647 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 10853 views
Publications
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 1744 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 8156 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 11370 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 37343 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 49855 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 18505 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 17223 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 48035 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 57744 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 59995 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

All pairs for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have been determined - draw results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 took place in Nyon, Switzerland. Matches will be held on March 10-11 and 17-18.

All pairs for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have been determined - draw results
uefa.com

The draw for the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season took place in Nyon, Switzerland. Following the draw, all pairs for the first round of the playoffs were determined, which is traditionally considered one of the most intense stages of the tournament. The results of the draw are reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Champions League.

List of all 1/8 Champions League pairs:

  • Paris Saint-Germain — Chelsea;
    • Real Madrid — Manchester City;
      • Galatasaray — Liverpool;
        • Atalanta — Bayern;
          • Newcastle United — Barcelona;
            • Atlético Madrid — Tottenham Hotspur;
              • Bodø/Glimt — Sporting;
                • Bayer 04 — Arsenal.

                  Several matchups can immediately be called central. In particular, "Real" will play against "Manchester City" — this is a repeat of recent crucial playoff encounters, some of which determined the future winner of the tournament. The PSG — "Chelsea" pair looks no less intriguing, where ambitious projects from a financial point of view with serious European cup ambitions will clash.

                  The following confrontations should also be interesting for the viewer. In particular, "Barcelona" will test "Newcastle" for strength, "Bayern" will try to knock out Italian "Atalanta", and English "Arsenal" will compete for a place in the quarterfinals with German "Bayer". Turkish "Galatasaray" will face "Liverpool", "Atlético" will play against "Tottenham", and the real sensation of this Champions League, Norwegian "Bodø/Glimt", will measure forces with Lisbon's "Sporting".

                  The 1/8 final matches will be played in two legs — on March 10–11 and 17–18. The winners of the two-legged ties will advance to the quarterfinals.

                   


                   

                  Stanislav Karmazin

                  Sports