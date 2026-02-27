All pairs for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 have been determined - draw results

uefa.com

The draw for the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season took place in Nyon, Switzerland. Following the draw, all pairs for the first round of the playoffs were determined, which is traditionally considered one of the most intense stages of the tournament. The results of the draw are reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Champions League.

List of all 1/8 Champions League pairs:

Paris Saint-Germain — Chelsea;

Real Madrid — Manchester City;

Galatasaray — Liverpool;

Atalanta — Bayern;

Newcastle United — Barcelona;

Atlético Madrid — Tottenham Hotspur;

Bodø/Glimt — Sporting;

Bayer 04 — Arsenal.

Several matchups can immediately be called central. In particular, "Real" will play against "Manchester City" — this is a repeat of recent crucial playoff encounters, some of which determined the future winner of the tournament. The PSG — "Chelsea" pair looks no less intriguing, where ambitious projects from a financial point of view with serious European cup ambitions will clash.

The following confrontations should also be interesting for the viewer. In particular, "Barcelona" will test "Newcastle" for strength, "Bayern" will try to knock out Italian "Atalanta", and English "Arsenal" will compete for a place in the quarterfinals with German "Bayer". Turkish "Galatasaray" will face "Liverpool", "Atlético" will play against "Tottenham", and the real sensation of this Champions League, Norwegian "Bodø/Glimt", will measure forces with Lisbon's "Sporting".

The 1/8 final matches will be played in two legs — on March 10–11 and 17–18. The winners of the two-legged ties will advance to the quarterfinals.



