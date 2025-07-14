$41.780.04
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
03:00 PM • 1992 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 10100 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 18776 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20907 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 19373 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 25198 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 27141 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
July 14, 08:14 AM • 34029 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
July 14, 07:47 AM • 38774 views
"This water cannot be consumed in principle": details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 35672 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Conducted forced "mobilization": suspicion announced against the head of the "LPR military enlistment office" in Stanytsia Luhanska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2920 views

The SBU announced suspicion against the "LPR military commissar" who has been cooperating with the occupiers since 2014. He organized the forced mobilization of men, who were sent to "meat assaults" against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Conducted forced "mobilization": suspicion announced against the head of the "LPR military enlistment office" in Stanytsia Luhanska

The Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicion of war crimes to the "military commissar of the LPR," who conducted forced "mobilization" into the Russian Armed Forces. Men were sent to "meat assaults" against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

UNN reports with reference to the Press Service of the SSU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Details

A resident of Luhansk defected to the Russian side in 2014. He worked in a number of "LPR military commissariats." In 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion, the suspect organized the mobilization of men of conscription age.

After brief training, they were sent to "meat assaults" against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the east of the country.

- reports the press service of the SSU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions - Kramatorsk.

Currently, the enemy accomplice heads the "military commissariat" in Stanytsia Luhanska.

He continues covert "mobilization" and participates in propaganda events in educational institutions, agitating underage students to serve in the occupation forces.

The SSU informed the "military commissar" of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

According to the CNS, the enemy has introduced the possibility for children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to be admitted out of turn to military educational institutions in Russia without any exams.

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk region, the enemy is massively distributing summonses, allegedly forming a mobilization reserve.

Fugitive businessman Serhiy Kurchenko and a number of high-ranking Russian officials were informed of suspicion for appropriating Ukrainian enterprises in the occupied territories.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Luhansk
Kramatorsk
