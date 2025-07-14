The Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicion of war crimes to the "military commissar of the LPR," who conducted forced "mobilization" into the Russian Armed Forces. Men were sent to "meat assaults" against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

UNN reports with reference to the Press Service of the SSU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Details

A resident of Luhansk defected to the Russian side in 2014. He worked in a number of "LPR military commissariats." In 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion, the suspect organized the mobilization of men of conscription age.

After brief training, they were sent to "meat assaults" against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the east of the country. - reports the press service of the SSU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions - Kramatorsk.

Currently, the enemy accomplice heads the "military commissariat" in Stanytsia Luhanska.

He continues covert "mobilization" and participates in propaganda events in educational institutions, agitating underage students to serve in the occupation forces.

The SSU informed the "military commissar" of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

According to the CNS, the enemy has introduced the possibility for children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to be admitted out of turn to military educational institutions in Russia without any exams.

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk region, the enemy is massively distributing summonses, allegedly forming a mobilization reserve.

Fugitive businessman Serhiy Kurchenko and a number of high-ranking Russian officials were informed of suspicion for appropriating Ukrainian enterprises in the occupied territories.