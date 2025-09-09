Concealed UAH 49 million in sham deals: investigation into "Poltavaoblenergo" officials completed

Under the guise of creating an emergency stock of transformers, officials of Poltavaoblenergo organized financial and economic operations involving fictitious agreements. The "necessary" stock was not created, but the scheme was used to evade taxes amounting to tens of millions of hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The investigation into Poltavaoblenergo officials has been completed, suspects have been notified, and the case is being prepared for transfer to court.

Context

According to the investigation, in December 2022, during massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the suspects, under the guise of needing to create an emergency stock of transformers, organized financial and economic operations with a fictitious enterprise.

In reality, the equipment was not purchased, and the schemes were used to evade taxes amounting to over UAH 49 million. The collected evidence confirms the commission of a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Three officials have been notified of suspicion. The investigation has now been completed, and the indictment will be sent to court in the near future.

Recall

