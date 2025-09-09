$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 30982 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 54344 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 48682 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 30541 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 27417 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 26953 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39054 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 56189 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29032 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50506 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Concealed UAH 49 million in sham deals: investigation into "Poltavaoblenergo" officials completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The investigation into "Poltavaoblenergo" officials, who organized fictitious deals to evade taxes amounting to over UAH 49 million, has been completed. The case is being prepared for transfer to court, and three individuals have been notified of suspicion.

Concealed UAH 49 million in sham deals: investigation into "Poltavaoblenergo" officials completed

Under the guise of creating an emergency stock of transformers, officials of Poltavaoblenergo organized financial and economic operations involving fictitious agreements. The "necessary" stock was not created, but the scheme was used to evade taxes amounting to tens of millions of hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The investigation into Poltavaoblenergo officials has been completed, suspects have been notified, and the case is being prepared for transfer to court.

Context

According to the investigation, in December 2022, during massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the suspects, under the guise of needing to create an emergency stock of transformers, organized financial and economic operations with a fictitious enterprise.

In reality, the equipment was not purchased, and the schemes were used to evade taxes amounting to over UAH 49 million. The collected evidence confirms the commission of a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Three officials have been notified of suspicion. The investigation has now been completed, and the indictment will be sent to court in the near future.

Recall

In the case of the embezzlement of over $404 million during the purchase of drilling rigs, another participant is being tried, who is accused of participating in a criminal organization.

Law enforcement officers notified the chief accountant of a meat production company of suspicion. According to the investigation, the state did not receive over UAH 28.9 million in taxes.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent to court an indictment regarding the illegal acquisition of disability status by a prosecutor.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Oleksandr Katsuba
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine