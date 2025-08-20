The entire stage of examining material evidence has been completed: Prosecutor General on the court hearing in the case of the murder on the funicular

At today's court hearing in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, all material evidence was examined. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who personally joined the group of prosecutors supporting the prosecution, as reported by UNN.

At this court hearing, we went through the entire stage of examining material evidence. Also, at the request of the accused's side, an additional expert who conducted the forensic medical examination was questioned. We questioned him to establish additional circumstances in this proceeding. And the prosecution will also decide at the next hearing on the advisability of appointing an additional comprehensive examination with other examinations. - Kravchenko said.

The next hearing will take place tomorrow, August 21. The accused is scheduled to be questioned at it.

The prosecution is satisfied with today's hearing. Because 5 court hearings that took place before this hearing did not take place. Therefore, we are moving towards a logical conclusion… Namely, to satisfy the position of the prosecution – life imprisonment for the accused. - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Earlier, UNN reported that at the trial, a forensic medical expert stated that the cause of death was a piece of glass that inflicted the main wound to the victim's neck.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the trial that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.

Ruslan Kravchenko also tried to find out from the accused whether he actually urged the victim to go serve in the army. Kosov refused to confirm that he urged the teenager to go serve in the army.

In addition, the prosecution drew attention to the fact that Kosov's father had contacted the police two weeks before the events due to domestic violence.

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact when he fell.

The investigation in the proceeding was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

The Kyiv court extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.