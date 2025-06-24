Competition for the position of Director of the BEB: the commission named Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as the winner, the final decision rests with the government

The competition commission has decided on a single candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the winner is the head of the NABU detectives unit, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, UNN reports.

The commission has officially completed its work... I congratulate the winner and the new head of the BEB, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi - wrote Zheleznyak.

According to the MP, the government now has 10 days to appoint, "but the government meeting is already tomorrow at 12:00".

Addition

In June last year, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and as a whole for draft law № 10439 on the reboot of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB).

The draft law provides for mandatory re-certification of employees. Also, according to the document, international partners will have a decisive vote in the selection and re-certification of BEB employees.

In January 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the Bureau of Economic Security. In May, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the resolution "On the establishment of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine". From 2021 to 2023, the BEB was headed by Vadym Melnyk.

After Melnyk, Andriy Paschuk and Eduard Fedorov headed the BEB as acting directors. In April last year, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Serhiy Perkhun as acting director of the BEB until the appointment of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure, but for no more than one year, i.e. until April 9, 2025.

In December last year, the Commission for the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security announced the terms and deadlines for submitting documents. Documents could be submitted until January 24.