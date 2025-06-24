$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
Competition for the position of Director of the BEB: the commission named Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as the winner, the final decision rests with the government

Kyiv

The competition commission has identified Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, the head of the NABU detective unit, as the sole candidate for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The government has 10 days to officially appoint him.

The competition commission has decided on a single candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the winner is the head of the NABU detectives unit, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, UNN reports.

The commission has officially completed its work... I congratulate the winner and the new head of the BEB, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi

- wrote Zheleznyak.

According to the MP, the government now has 10 days to appoint, "but the government meeting is already tomorrow at 12:00".

In June last year, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and as a whole for draft law № 10439 on the reboot of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB).

The draft law provides for mandatory re-certification of employees. Also, according to the document, international partners will have a decisive vote in the selection and re-certification of BEB employees.

In January 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the Bureau of Economic Security. In May, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the resolution "On the establishment of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine". From 2021 to 2023, the BEB was headed by Vadym Melnyk.

After Melnyk, Andriy Paschuk and Eduard Fedorov headed the BEB as acting directors. In April last year, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Serhiy Perkhun as acting director of the BEB until the appointment of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure, but for no more than one year, i.e. until April 9, 2025.

In December last year, the Commission for the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security announced the terms and deadlines for submitting documents. Documents could be submitted until January 24.

