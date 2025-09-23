Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv Oblast

Law enforcement officers of the Podilskyi Police Department of Kyiv, together with the SBU, exposed a scheme for embezzling funds. Under the terms of the agreement, the company was supposed to build 10 modular houses for residents of Kyiv region who lost their homes, for which the charitable organization allocated over UAH 10.4 million. However, the entrepreneur built only three, reporting full completion of the work, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

It is noted that, according to the agreement, within a few months, the company was supposed to build 10 modular houses for residents of Kyiv region who lost their homes during the Russian offensive in 2022.

Over UAH 10.4 million was allocated for these works by one of the charitable organizations. However, when it was time to submit the act of completed works, the entrepreneur stated that all objects had been built, although, in fact, only three were built - the post says.

The scheme for misappropriating charitable funds was exposed by investigators of the Podilskyi Police Department of Kyiv together with SBU officers.

According to the investigation, the director of the construction company entered into a contract with a charitable organization for the manufacture and installation of ten modular houses in the village of Moshchun, Kyiv region.

Even before the start of the work, the charitable organization transferred over UAH 10.4 million to the contractor for the work, expecting the completion of construction by the end of 2022.

However, the defendant performed the work only partially - out of ten planned houses, as of 2025, the entrepreneur fully built and put into operation only three.

"However, this did not prevent the entrepreneur from signing acts of completed works with unreliable data regarding the scope and cost. As a result, the charitable foundation suffered losses of almost UAH 4 million," law enforcement officers reported.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office, notified the offender of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of another's property by abuse of official position by an official, committed under martial law and on a particularly large scale.

The sanction of the article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

