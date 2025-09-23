Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv Oblast

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 5712 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 15761 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 23980 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 28913 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42157 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 55838 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53235 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27910 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 50180 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25007 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
60%
752mm
Popular news
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisySeptember 22, 04:37 PM • 3986 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 6104 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 10055 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 7266 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideo07:33 PM • 4046 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39712 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42154 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 55837 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53234 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 50179 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Israel
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39713 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21169 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37666 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88224 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110765 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon

Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme of embezzlement where the director of a construction company appropriated almost UAH 4 million allocated by a charitable organization for the construction of modular homes for residents of Kyiv Oblast. Out of 10 planned homes, only three were built, although the entrepreneur reported full completion of the work.

Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv Oblast

Law enforcement officers of the Podilskyi Police Department of Kyiv, together with the SBU, exposed a scheme for embezzling funds. Under the terms of the agreement, the company was supposed to build 10 modular houses for residents of Kyiv region who lost their homes, for which the charitable organization allocated over UAH 10.4 million. However, the entrepreneur built only three, reporting full completion of the work, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

It is noted that, according to the agreement, within a few months, the company was supposed to build 10 modular houses for residents of Kyiv region who lost their homes during the Russian offensive in 2022.

Over UAH 10.4 million was allocated for these works by one of the charitable organizations. However, when it was time to submit the act of completed works, the entrepreneur stated that all objects had been built, although, in fact, only three were built

- the post says.

The scheme for misappropriating charitable funds was exposed by investigators of the Podilskyi Police Department of Kyiv together with SBU officers.

According to the investigation, the director of the construction company entered into a contract with a charitable organization for the manufacture and installation of ten modular houses in the village of Moshchun, Kyiv region.

Even before the start of the work, the charitable organization transferred over UAH 10.4 million to the contractor for the work, expecting the completion of construction by the end of 2022.

However, the defendant performed the work only partially - out of ten planned houses, as of 2025, the entrepreneur fully built and put into operation only three.

"However, this did not prevent the entrepreneur from signing acts of completed works with unreliable data regarding the scope and cost. As a result, the charitable foundation suffered losses of almost UAH 4 million," law enforcement officers reported.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office, notified the offender of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of another's property by abuse of official position by an official, committed under martial law and on a particularly large scale.

The sanction of the article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale fraudulent scheme in the south and east of Ukraine, where dealers, under the guise of helping the Armed Forces, embezzled charitable contributions. In one episode, the embezzlement of UAH 556,000 was documented, and the organizer and five accomplices face up to 7 years in prison.

SAPO completed the investigation into UZ's embezzlement of UAH 15 million22.09.25, 15:56 • 2494 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
charity
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv