Commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" Shyrshyn resigned amid conflict with command

Battalion commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shirshyn announced his resignation from the position of battalion commander shortly after stating about ineffective management decisions in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the military's post on Facebook.

Details

Officially not a battalion commander. It's time to leave my battalion. My soldiers, with whom we went through a difficult path, with whom we "grew" and learned to fight... I had the honor to serve here side by side with incredibly worthy people. I am proud of each of them - he wrote on his Facebook.

Shirshyn added that while "someone is looking for a reason for another investigation, of which there are so many now that I've lost count, we will continue to move that world."

These words are likely a reference to the creation of a working group by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to study the circumstances and verify the expediency of orders given after the resonant publication by the commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade regarding the critical situation in some areas of the front.

Recall

Battalion commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" submitted his resignation. According to Oleksandr Shirshyn, the reason for this decision was ineffective management decisions, "political games," and the ignoring of the real state of affairs by the command. He called the situation in the direction where his unit was performing tasks "a stupid loss of people" and criticized the actions of the generals.

As a result, the military tagged the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in his post with the comment "I hope your children will also be in the infantry and perform your tasks."