Exclusive
12:57 PM • 3694 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 10822 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 24701 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 80200 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 47732 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 45346 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 42114 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 39422 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 45803 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 44283 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" Shyrshyn resigned amid conflict with command

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Oleksandr Shyrshyn, commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura", announced his resignation shortly after statements about the ineffective management decisions of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He submitted a resignation report, criticizing the "stupid loss of people" and the command's disregard for the real state of affairs.

Commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" Shyrshyn resigned amid conflict with command

Battalion commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shirshyn announced his resignation from the position of battalion commander shortly after stating about ineffective management decisions in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the military's post on Facebook.

Details

Officially not a battalion commander. It's time to leave my battalion. My soldiers, with whom we went through a difficult path, with whom we "grew" and learned to fight... I had the honor to serve here side by side with incredibly worthy people. I am proud of each of them

- he wrote on his Facebook.

Shirshyn added that while "someone is looking for a reason for another investigation, of which there are so many now that I've lost count, we will continue to move that world."

These words are likely a reference to the creation of a working group by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to study the circumstances and verify the expediency of orders given after the resonant publication by the commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade regarding the critical situation in some areas of the front.

Recall

Battalion commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" submitted his resignation. According to Oleksandr Shirshyn, the reason for this decision was ineffective management decisions, "political games," and the ignoring of the real state of affairs by the command. He called the situation in the direction where his unit was performing tasks "a stupid loss of people" and criticized the actions of the generals.

As a result, the military tagged the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in his post with the comment "I hope your children will also be in the infantry and perform your tasks."

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine