Commander of military unit to be tried for fraudulent procurement of clothing for the Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, an investigation against a military unit commander over the purchase of low-quality clothing has been completed. Servicemen received cheap counterparts instead of high-quality uniforms worth almost UAH 140 million.
The commander of a military unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region will be tried for providing soldiers with cheap analogues instead of quality clothing, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation .
Details
The investigation into the commander of a military unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region, who used public funds to organize the purchase of a batch of low-quality clothing for his subordinates worth almost UAH 140 million, has been completed.
The military made the deal with a private company that resold low-quality products. The contract was concluded without a tender and with an advance payment of 30% of the total contract value.
After the prepayment, the military unit received only a part of the quality clothing, and almost 140 million hryvnias worth of clothing was delivered that did not meet any quality standards and put the defenders in danger.
Despite the risks, the unit's management signed the necessary documents and made full payment for the defective goods.
