Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Commander of military unit to be tried for fraudulent procurement of clothing for the Armed Forces

Commander of military unit to be tried for fraudulent procurement of clothing for the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24547 views

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, an investigation against a military unit commander over the purchase of low-quality clothing has been completed. Servicemen received cheap counterparts instead of high-quality uniforms worth almost UAH 140 million.

The commander of a military unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region will be tried for providing soldiers with cheap analogues instead of quality clothing, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation .

Details

The investigation into the commander of a military unit in Dnipropetrovs'k region, who used public funds to organize the purchase of a batch of low-quality clothing for his subordinates worth almost UAH 140 million, has been completed.

The military made the deal with a private company that resold low-quality products. The contract was concluded without a tender and with an advance payment of 30% of the total contract value.

After the prepayment, the military unit received only a part of the quality clothing, and almost 140 million hryvnias worth of clothing was delivered that did not meet any quality standards and put the defenders in danger.

Image

Despite the risks, the unit's management signed the necessary documents and made full payment for the defective goods.

Recall 

The house of Oleh Poberezhnyuk, commander of the 211th Pontoon and Bridge Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , was searched. The officer is being served with a notice of suspicion for the inaction of the military authorities after a scandal involving the abuse of soldiers and illegal construction. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising