Collecting DNA from Ukrainians in the Baltics and Northern Europe to find missing relatives: how to sign up and how long it will take

The ICMP, in cooperation with the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine and the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, will conduct a campaign to collect reference (DNA) samples in the Baltic and Northern European countries. This was reported by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, writes UNN.

Details

These countries include: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden.

To register for DNA sample collection, please leave information about the missing person via the link (https://bit.ly/46PTbdl) or provide relevant information by calling the ICMP in Ukraine at +38(068)791-00-00 (Telegram, Viber, Whatsapp messengers are also available).

The application period will last until July 31, 2025.

