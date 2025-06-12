The Commissioner for Missing Persons told how many DNA laboratories are in Ukraine

$41.510.04
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
"Inefficient and non-transparent": political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISW
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia Day
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistants
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturers
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"
The Commissioner for Missing Persons told how many DNA laboratories are in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

There are 27 laboratories of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 4 of the Ministry of Health and 4 of the Ministry of Justice operating in Ukraine, which conduct DNA examinations. The number of samples in the database exceeds European analogues by dozens of times.

The Commissioner for Missing Persons told how many DNA laboratories are in Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs system already has 27 laboratories that perform molecular genetic examinations. There are four in the Ministry of Health system and four in the Ministry of Justice system. The number of samples in the Central Register of Human Genetic Characteristics exceeds similar databases in European countries by dozens of times. This was announced by Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Today, the Ministry of Internal Affairs system already has 27 laboratories that perform molecular genetic examinations, and four in the Ministry of Health system. They plan to launch two more this year. Four laboratories in the Ministry of Justice system 

- said Dobroserdov.

According to him, the number of experts is constantly increasing. 

That is, all state bodies are working to increase the number of experts and to ensure that each laboratory is fully equipped with the necessary equipment,  consumables, and qualified specialists. Today, the number of samples placed in the Central Register of Human Genetic Characteristics exceeds similar databases in European countries by dozens of times 

- said Dobroserdov.

Addition

Dobroserdov explained how a DNA profile is derived to search for persons missing under special circumstances.

On June 11, it was reported that Ukraine had returned the bodies of 1,212 fallen Ukrainian defenders.

Ministry of Internal Affairs announces the number of missing Ukrainians03.02.25, 16:48 • 29485 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine
