The Commissioner for Missing Persons told how many DNA laboratories are in Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs system already has 27 laboratories that perform molecular genetic examinations. There are four in the Ministry of Health system and four in the Ministry of Justice system. The number of samples in the Central Register of Human Genetic Characteristics exceeds similar databases in European countries by dozens of times. This was announced by Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, during a briefing, reports UNN.

They plan to launch two more this year. Four laboratories in the Ministry of Justice system - said Dobroserdov.

According to him, the number of experts is constantly increasing.

That is, all state bodies are working to increase the number of experts and to ensure that each laboratory is fully equipped with the necessary equipment, consumables, and qualified specialists. Today, the number of samples placed in the Central Register of Human Genetic Characteristics exceeds similar databases in European countries by dozens of times - said Dobroserdov.

