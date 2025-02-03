Ministry of Internal Affairs announces the number of missing Ukrainians

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34764 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71364 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103456 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106757 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125014 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130641 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103604 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103878 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96898 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113505 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107969 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34779 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125017 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130642 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153388 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4558 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107969 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113505 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138843 views
Ministry of Internal Affairs announces the number of missing Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29313 views

Ukraine is currently searching for 62,948 people who went missing under special circumstances. The whereabouts of 10,291 people have been established or identified as dead.

Currently, 62,948 people in Ukraine are considered missing under special circumstances. This was stated by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, UNN reports.

Today, the search is ongoing for 62,948 people. We do not officially divide this figure into military and civilians. According to the Register, as of today, 10,291 people have been located and identified as dead

- said Dobroserdov.

At the same time, the Commissioner stated that this Register contains information mainly about people who disappeared in the combat zone or in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to him, the Register also includes information on persons who disappeared as a result of emergencies or natural or man-made events.

Recall

In Ukraine, the Unified Register of Missing Persons was launched in May 2023 . It includes all data on military personnel.

As of the end of December last year, almost 60,000 people were listed in the Register of Missing Persons.

For reference

The Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances is part of the structure of the MIA.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

