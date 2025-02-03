Ministry of Internal Affairs announces the number of missing Ukrainians

Currently, 62,948 people in Ukraine are considered missing under special circumstances. This was stated by the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, UNN reports.

Today, the search is ongoing for 62,948 people. We do not officially divide this figure into military and civilians. According to the Register, as of today, 10,291 people have been located and identified as dead - said Dobroserdov.

At the same time, the Commissioner stated that this Register contains information mainly about people who disappeared in the combat zone or in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to him, the Register also includes information on persons who disappeared as a result of emergencies or natural or man-made events.

Recall

In Ukraine, the Unified Register of Missing Persons was launched in May 2023 . It includes all data on military personnel.

As of the end of December last year, almost 60,000 people were listed in the Register of Missing Persons.

For reference

The Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances is part of the structure of the MIA.