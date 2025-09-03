Collecting DNA from Ukrainians in Spain to search for missing relatives: how to register and how long it will take

The ICMP, in cooperation with the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine and the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, will conduct a campaign to collect reference (DNA) samples in Spain, UNN writes.

Until September 18, 2025, the ICMP will accept applications for DNA sample collection from relatives of missing Ukrainians who currently reside in Spain.

If your loved ones went missing due to the war, and you are currently in Spain, you can apply to the ICMP and join the initiative