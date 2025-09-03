Collecting DNA from Ukrainians in Spain to search for missing relatives: how to register and how long it will take
Kyiv • UNN
The ICMP is collecting DNA samples in Spain to search for missing Ukrainians. Applications will be accepted until September 18, 2025.
The ICMP, in cooperation with the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine and the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, will conduct a campaign to collect reference (DNA) samples in Spain, UNN writes.
Details
Until September 18, 2025, the ICMP will accept applications for DNA sample collection from relatives of missing Ukrainians who currently reside in Spain.
If your loved ones went missing due to the war, and you are currently in Spain, you can apply to the ICMP and join the initiative
Schedule for DNA sample collection in Spain:
- 19.09.2025 - in Barcelona;
- 21.09.2025 - in Madrid.
The campaign is conducted in cooperation with the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine and the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances.
To apply, fill out the form at the link: https://bit.ly/4ndsxA9
Or contact by phone: +38 (068) 791-00-00 (Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp messengers are also available).
The Commissioner for Missing Persons told how many DNA laboratories are in Ukraine12.06.25, 16:59 • 2349 views