Collected data on the consequences of the "Oreshnik" strike: Russian intelligence agents detained in western Ukraine

Photo: SBU

Law enforcement officers in western Ukraine have detained two agents of Russian military intelligence who helped the enemy assess the consequences of the "Oreshnik" strike on civilian infrastructure in the Lviv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

The investigation established that the reconnaissance of this shelling was carried out by a 64-year-old resident of Mukachevo, who was remotely recruited by the enemy special service, and his 22-year-old unemployed neighbor.

According to the task of the Russian GRU, the younger agent came from Zakarpattia to Lviv region after the attack. He gradually walked around locations in the area of the missile attack, took photos of them, and recorded coordinates on Google Maps. Then he transferred the collected information to the "senior" agent, who remained in Mukachevo and directly reported to the curator from the Russian special service. — the SBU stated.

One suspect was detained at his place of residence in Mukachevo, and the other was caught "red-handed" in the Lviv region while he was conducting reconnaissance near the site of the enemy's "arrival."

During searches, electronic devices with evidence of working for the Russian special service were seized from the detainees. Conversations between one of the agents and their curator were also intercepted: these audio recordings were added to the materials of the criminal proceedings.

According to available data, the Rashists needed information about the scale of destruction of Ukrainian facilities after the strike to use it in their information and psychological special operations and to plan new shellings in the region. — the SBU stated.

Both detainees were charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property for their actions.

Context

As is known, the Russians launched an "Oreshnik" missile strike on the Lviv region on the night of January 8-9, 2026. In the Lviv region, due to the enemy's missile attack, 376 subscribers were left without gas.

This is the second case of the "Oreshnik" missile being used against Ukraine: the first time it happened in Dnipro at the end of November 2024.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine established the location of the fragments of the Russian ballistic missile that the enemy used to strike the Lviv region on the night of January 8-9, 2026.