CoComelon and Hello Kitty are preparing a joint series: details

Moonbug Entertainment, known for the children's shows CoComelon and Blippi, has teamed up with Sanrio Co., the creator of Hello Kitty, to create a new animated series. This was reported by UNN referring to Bloomberg.

Details

The new project will be part of a multi-year partnership between Moonbug and Sanrio, which will cover not only shows, but also consumer goods. According to Moonbug, the program will start in 2026, and details about the characters and platforms will be revealed in the coming months.

Additionally

The project continues the strategy of both brands to expand their reach in children's content. CoComelon started as a YouTube channel for preschoolers with colorful characters and songs. The show later appeared on Netflix, but from 2027 it will be broadcast on Disney+ under a new agreement with Walt Disney Co.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, a startup created by former Disney top executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs with the support of Blackstone Inc.

Reference

Sanrio, founded in 1960, seeks to reduce its dependence on Hello Kitty, a character that appears on numerous products, including toys, bags, stationery and even household appliances.

In addition to Hello Kitty, potential characters for the new show include Cinnamoroll, a white puppy with long ears, also a popular Sanrio character.

