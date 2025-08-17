Coalition of the willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement

The "Coalition of the Willing" is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities and to take the sky and sea under protection. This is stated in a statement released by the UK government, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, after an online meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declared their readiness to play a key role in future security guarantees for Kyiv. This includes multinational forces that can be deployed on the territory of Ukraine to protect its air and sea space.

The statement also emphasizes that Trump's commitments to provide security guarantees to Ukraine are considered the basis of a future agreement, and the coalition will be a "pillar" of this architecture.

The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and highly praised President Zelenskyy's aspirations for a just and lasting peace, preparing for further consultations with President Trump in Washington. - the statement says.

It is also indicated that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Washington on Monday to meet with US President Trump along with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

European leaders reacted to statements about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war by transferring four more regions of Ukraine to Russia. In particular, European Council President António Costa stated that Ukraine has the sovereign right to determine the terms of peace – and this must be respected.

Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to Russia