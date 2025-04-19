CNN: Rubio's statement on US withdrawal from mediation between Ukraine and Russia reflects Trump's position

US Secretary of State Mark Rubio conveyed the position of United States President Donald Trump with his statement that Washington may abandon its aspiration to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by the publication CNN with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

"A source familiar with the negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "is conveying the president's mind" with his comments that the US "will walk away" if it is not possible to end Russia's war in Ukraine," the publication writes.

It is noted that, characterizing the administration's position on the state of affairs in the conflict, a source said that US President Donald Trump "does not have infinite patience for people posturing and playing games".

Rubio stated the "president's disappointment that progress in peacemaking is not what he thought it would be, at the moment".

The CNN interlocutor also recalled three meetings of Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as numerous meetings of US representatives with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where the cessation of war was discussed.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to cease attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump also said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine would come this week.