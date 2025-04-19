CNN: Rubio's statement on US withdrawal from mediation between Ukraine and Russia reflects Trump's position

$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Meloni's friendly meeting with Trump was under threat due to questions about Ukraine

April 18, 10:37 PM

In Russia, a 19-year-old girl was imprisoned for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

April 18, 11:03 PM

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

April 18, 11:19 PM

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

03:22 AM

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

04:13 AM
Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Ivan Fedorov

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

White House

China

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM
9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

Twitter

Shahed-136

TikTok

CNN: Rubio's statement on US withdrawal from mediation between Ukraine and Russia reflects Trump's position

Kyiv • UNN

 606 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement on rejecting mediation reflects President Trump's position, media write. Trump is disappointed by the lack of progress and has no patience for the parties' "games".

CNN: Rubio's statement on US withdrawal from mediation between Ukraine and Russia reflects Trump's position

US Secretary of State Mark Rubio conveyed the position of United States President Donald Trump with his statement that Washington may abandon its aspiration to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by the publication CNN with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

"A source familiar with the negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "is conveying the president's mind" with his comments that the US "will walk away" if it is not possible to end Russia's war in Ukraine," the publication writes.

It is noted that, characterizing the administration's position on the state of affairs in the conflict, a source said that US President Donald Trump "does not have infinite patience for people posturing and playing games".

Rubio stated the "president's disappointment that progress in peacemaking is not what he thought it would be, at the moment".

The CNN interlocutor also recalled three meetings of Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as numerous meetings of US representatives with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where the cessation of war was discussed.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to cease attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may cease participation in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Trump also said that Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine would come this week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
