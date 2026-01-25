Cloudy with snow: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on the last Sunday of January
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, January 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. Moderate snow is expected in the central regions, black ice and wet snow sticking in the west, Odesa region, and Mykolaiv region.
On Sunday, January 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, moderate snow is expected in the central regions, and ice, wet snow sticking in the western, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions during the day. Icy conditions on the roads of the country.
The wind is mostly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the northeast and east of the country is 7-12° below zero; in the south and west from 4° below zero to 1° above zero (in Zakarpattia, Odesa region, and Crimea 1-6° above zero); in the rest of the territory 4-9° below zero
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and snowy on Sunday. The air temperature will be -7°...-5°.
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-2518.01.26, 12:58 • 67714 views