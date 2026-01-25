Cloudy with snow: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on the last Sunday of January

On Sunday, January 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate snow is expected in the central regions, and ice, wet snow sticking in the western, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions during the day. Icy conditions on the roads of the country.

The wind is mostly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the northeast and east of the country is 7-12° below zero; in the south and west from 4° below zero to 1° above zero (in Zakarpattia, Odesa region, and Crimea 1-6° above zero); in the rest of the territory 4-9° below zero - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and snowy on Sunday. The air temperature will be -7°...-5°.

