January 24, 06:16 PM • 12914 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 25736 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 24720 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 34055 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 34403 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 46572 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43553 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35012 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29352 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 68928 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Electricity outage schedules
Cloudy with snow: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on the last Sunday of January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

On Sunday, January 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. Moderate snow is expected in the central regions, black ice and wet snow sticking in the west, Odesa region, and Mykolaiv region.

Cloudy with snow: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on the last Sunday of January

On Sunday, January 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate snow is expected in the central regions, and ice, wet snow sticking in the western, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions during the day. Icy conditions on the roads of the country.

The wind is mostly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the northeast and east of the country is 7-12° below zero; in the south and west from 4° below zero to 1° above zero (in Zakarpattia, Odesa region, and Crimea 1-6° above zero); in the rest of the territory 4-9° below zero  

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and snowy on Sunday. The air temperature will be -7°...-5°.

One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-2518.01.26, 12:58 • 67714 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine