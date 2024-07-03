Cleared the roadside: the agricultural holding told how they joined the repair of the road, which people accused them of destroying
Kyiv • UNN
"Ukrainian Dairy Company has cleared the roadside before starting repair work on the damaged road between Berestovets and Komarivka in Nizhyn district, Chernihiv region, which it and Kernel were accused of destroying.
"The Ukrainian Dairy Company, which, together with Kernel, was accused by local residents of destroying one of the roads in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region with its large vehicles , has cleared the roadside before starting repair work. This was reported by Ihor Khlystun, director of the Borznyansky branch of the Ukrainian Dairy Company LLC, in a comment to UNN.
Details
According to him, they carried out the preparatory work in one day.
Even before the repair crew left the highway, the village head of Komarivka contacted us because they needed to do some preparatory work to make their equipment work properly. We cleared the roadside. We provided a front-end loader, which worked for a full day
He noted that the repair work is likely to be fully completed.
"I saw tamping machines and special equipment being taken away. I understand that they have completed the work," added the UMK representative.
Recall
Komarivka village head Viktor Bondarenko previously reported that the Ukrainian Dairy Company and Kernel had joined the repair work on the destroyed section of the road between Berestovets and Komarivka. However, he did not specify how exactly.
The Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Chernihiv Oblast said that emergency repairs are being carried out on this road in the most damaged areas and that priority work is being done to improve the road.
The State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development told UNN that one of the reasons for the destruction of the road between Berestovets and Komarivka was uncontrolled traffic of large, heavy vehicles.