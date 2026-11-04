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Clash in Borshchahivka: Valentyna Moloda remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12138 views

The woman involved in the case concerning the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka has been remanded in custody. The court did not provide for the possibility of bail.

Clash in Borshchahivka: Valentyna Moloda remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail

Valentyna Moloda, a suspect in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, was remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail. This was reported by a UNN journalist from the courtroom.

Details

The motion concerning Valentyna Moloda: a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail being set for a period of 60 days

- the judge said.

In addition, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a two-month detention measure on Tetiana Kirieieva, who is suspected in the case concerning clashes near a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. According to the investigation, she acted in collusion with Valentyna Moloda and an ambulance driver to obstruct the work of a military unit.

Background

The prosecution asked that Moloda be remanded in custody. Moloda’s defense requested house arrest, since she has a child who currently lives with her mother in Zhytomyr region, while her husband, with whom she does not live, has been abroad since 2024.

During the hearing, Moloda said that she owns the Prime clinic and that the ambulance belonged to that clinic.

In response to a question about why the ambulance had markings of another clinic, she said they had not had time to rebrand it and remove the other clinic’s stickers. She also said that her clinic had purchased the vehicle online in 2024. According to her, this ambulance performs tasks at the front, including evacuating the wounded.

However, she was unable to answer journalists’ questions about its work at the front. She named neither the brigade with which the “medic” worked nor the unit.

She also stated that about 60 people work at her clinic. However, after she dictated the clinic’s phone number and journalists were unable to reach it, she said that the clinic was not currently operating.

According to the investigation, the suspect offered people “emergency evacuation” in an ambulance from territorial recruitment and social support centers and military units. Moloda charged UAH 107,000 for these services.

Moloda herself stated that she had not taken any money.

Background

On November 2, Moloda arrived wearing a medic’s uniform at a building used by National Guard servicemen and began spreading information about the alleged unlawful detention and torture of men. Later, people gathered near the building, and clashes with the police broke out. 

The State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings over the events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the SBI, “the events unfolded near a private house used for the temporary accommodation of servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after unauthorized abandonment of their military unit (AWOL).”

After reports allegedly claiming that military personnel were being unlawfully detained were circulated on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the SBI said.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.

The Security Service of Ukraine identified around 100 people who were present at the site of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and took part in organizing the events.

The SBU also detained and notified three organizers of the riots that took place in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in Kyiv region on November 2 this year of suspicion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
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