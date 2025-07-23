Claims of dismantling anti-corruption infrastructure are untrue - Arakhamia

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, MP David Arakhamia, stated that it is necessary to move from emotional statements to constructive action regarding the work of law enforcement agencies. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"In this context, the meeting of the President with the leadership of NABU, SAP, SBU, Ministry of Internal Affairs, SBI, NACP, and the Prosecutor General was very important.

There is an agreement that a plan of concrete measures will be developed to address all existing issues and give more real power to the law enforcement and anti-corruption system.

We see that there is dissatisfaction, and we will react to it. As soon as a general action plan is presented, we in the Verkhovna Rada are ready to politically support it and provide the necessary resources, ensure the necessary decisions," he explained.

Regarding bill 12414, he indicated that several important positions need to be fixed.

• "There is and never has been a single word in this document about the liquidation of NABU, SAP, or NACP.

• Statements about the dismantling of anti-corruption infrastructure do not correspond to reality.

• The law does not affect the infrastructure of NABU and SAP, this was not even in the plans, NABU continues to work, SAP continues to work.

• There is no talk of any attack on the anti-corruption infrastructure and there never has been during the entire convocation of this parliament."

David Arakhamia also reminded that one of the first decisions of this Verkhovna Rada, adopted in "turbo mode," was precisely the institutional strengthening of NABU, SAP, NACP, and the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"It was our team:

• Granted NABU the authority to independently wiretap suspects (bill №1009)

• Strengthened the independence of the NACP, introduced a procedure for selecting the head of the NACP with the participation of representatives of international organizations (bill №1029)

• Unblocked the work of the High Anti-Corruption Court, removed all artificial barriers that prevented the consideration of cases against top corrupt officials (bill №1025)," Arakhamia emphasized."

We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP

The head of the faction noted that "overall, during this convocation, our team pursues a consistent policy of strengthening anti-corruption institutions."

As examples, he named the lifting of parliamentary immunity (bill №7203), the return of punishment for illegal enrichment of officials and the introduction of confiscation of property of corrupt officials (bill №1031), the return of criminal liability for lying in declarations (bill №4651).

"We are ready to continue to politically support everything that is necessary for the law enforcement system, and as soon as changes are presented, we will consider them," he added.

Recall

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill № 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances during martial law." The document, in particular, amends the powers of NABU and SAP. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.